Fiesta Bowl Preview: Things to know about Oklahoma State

Notre Dame will attempt to end their streak of losses in major bowl games and turn the tides of their luck in the Fiesta Bowl as they’ve fallen in their last four trips to the game.

Will Marcus Freeman’s first game as head coach be the end of the difficult streak for Notre Dame and will the Irish win their first major bowl game since January of 1994?

If so, they’ll have to get through one of the best defenses in the nation in Oklahoma State. Here are some things and people to be familiar with in regards to the Cowboys:

Mike Gundy is still a man but now 54

Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Tay Martin (1) makes a catch along the Oklahoma Sooners sideline during the second half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 37-33. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren (7) during the fourth quarter agains the Oklahoma Sooners at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State Cowboys won 37-33. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY NETWORK

Mike Gundy is the same Mike Gundy that quarterbacked Oklahoma State in the late-eighties. At the time of his graduation he was the all-time leading passer in Big 8 history.

His coaching career is most-known for his “I’m a man, I’m 40!” rant back in 2007 but the man with perhaps what is currently the most distinct haircut in college football, has had great success at Oklahoma State.

Since taking over for Les Miles in 2005, Gundy has gone 148-69 overall. He also led Oklahoma State to a 2011 Big 12 Championship and Fiesta Bowl crown. Overall the Cowboys have gone 10-5 in bowl games under Gundy with this being their 16th straight season qualifying for one.

Stellar Defense

Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Forget your old beliefs about the Big 12 being only about offense and nobody knowing how to cover or tackle. This Oklahoma State offers as good of defense as there is in that league that has changed its perception in recent years.

Story continues

Oklahoma State allowed more than 24 points just once all year, in their win over Oklahoma to cap the regular season. Collin Oliver created misery in the backfield with 11.5 sacks this year while Malcom Rodriguez led the Cowboys with 112 tackles.

Departing Defensive Coordinator

USA TODAY NETWORKS

The good news for Notre Dame, at least in the short term is that Oklahoma State will be without defensive coordinator Jim Knowles for the Fiesta Bowl. Knowles led the impressive unit but the Irish won’t avoid him for long as he’s taken a job with Ohio State to be their defensive coordinator starting in 2022.

Notre Dame opens next season at Ohio State.

QB Spencer Sterling

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Sterling isn’t going to win a Johnny Unitas Award anytime soon but he’s the kind of quarterback that has given Notre Dame fits in 2021. Think like how Virginia Tech’s quarterbacks created plenty of challenges in early-October despite not throwing overly impressively.

Sanders threw for over 2,400 yards this year for 16 touchdowns but did get intercepted a dozen times, including seven in two games against Baylor.

He did however run for over 540 yards and six touchdowns.

Warren Returns to Backfield

Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Warren was Oklahoma State’s leading rusher in 2021 while averaging nearly five yards per carry. He wasn’t able to play in the Big 12 Championship and with the Cowboys struggles at the goal line in that game it’s hard to imagine they don’t win that game if he was able to play.

Warren will return for Oklahoma State on January 1 which should provide a significant boost to their offense.

WR Tay Martin

Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame took on a good amount of stellar wide receivers in 2021 and will get another pretty good one to try and defend in Tay Martin. Martin, a 2020 transfer from Washington State led Oklahoma State with 70 receptions for 942 yards and seven touchdowns this year. In 11 games played he went over the century mark in receiving yards four times.

1

1