Fiesta Bowl: Oregon defensive end Brandon Dorlus channels special agent dreams on defense

If there’s an elusive style to how Oregon defensive end Brandon Dorlus plays, it stems from his aspirations to work as an undercover agent.

Dorlus, who majors in general social science with a law concentration, has long been fascinated by Homeland Security, CIA, and FBI. However, as his football career began to take off, his mother pointed out a snag in his dream career.

“My mom always told me, ‘You play football, everyone is going to know your name. You can’t be undercover,’” Dorlus said. “That’s alright, I still just want to be in that field and have some relation to that field.”

The fifth-year player will be the focal point of the Ducks defense (11-2) against No. 23 Liberty (13-0) in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl after opting to play to face his mother’s alma mater.

If the future goes as Dorlus’ mother and scouts planned, it won’t be much longer before Dorlus’ name gets called in the upcoming NFL Draft. In his five seasons with the Ducks, he racked up a total of 108 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks. He was named a first team all-Pac-12 selection by the league’s coaches and AP and is widely projected as a second or third round pick.

As much as he wants to work as an undercover agent after football, he has plans to follow in the footsteps of defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and run his own defense.

DE Brandon Dorlus (center) is greeted as the Oregon football team arrives for the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 26, 2023, at the Lincoln J. Ragsdale Executive Terminal at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix.

Although the high-powered offense has been the headliner for the Ducks this season, the defense has done a good job on its end. Oregon fares well against the run game, allowing 97.54 yards per game, the 12th best in the nation. If that continues, the Ducks could allow less than 100.0 YPG in a season for the first time in history.

Liberty possesses an explosive offense that the Ducks have seen flashes of in the Pac-12. Against the pass game, Dorlus has been disruptive with nine pass breakups to rank second nationally among defensive linemen. He has broken up a pass in six of the last 10 games, including two in the regular-season finale against Oregon State.

“He’s an individual that when we came aboard here two seasons ago, he was someone that stood out with obvious potential,” Lupoi said. “I felt if we could channel his technique, hold him accountable to his effort and do some things, he was going to be a productive player for us.”

Eight different Oregon players have combined for 34 sacks, with Dorlus leading at five this season. Nine Ducks have registered multiple sacks on the year.

“He’s somebody that for the most part has answered some of the challenges that we’ve put across his table and I’m excited for him and this opportunity in an elite bowl game to go out the right way,” Lupoi said.

Overall, Oregon has allowed 10-or-fewer points six times this season after doing so just twice in the last three seasons combined.

Dorlus and Lupoi have created a strong bond since Lupoi joined two seasons ago and have bonded over their similar upbringing and families. On the field, the two challenge each other.

“He’s one of a kind. There’s nobody else like coach Tosh Lupoi,” Dorlus said. “His intensity, his knowledge for the game, his love for the game is real. He loves his players and he can coach you hard, but he’s still going to love you and have a good time. It’s fun playing for him.”

During Thursday’s media session, Dorlus walked over to Lupoi’s table to ask him a question. As Dorlus walked away, Lupoi was asked to describe their relationship and said, “I love him, I hope he loves me.”

And without hesitation, Dorlus yelled back, “I love you, coach!”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Fiesta Bowl: Oregon's Brandon Dorlus uses special agent dreams on defense