Fiesta Bowl: Marcus Freeman discusses Notre Dame’s prep

New Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman will be coaching his first game as a head coach on Saturday when the Irish take on Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl. It’s a chance for Notre Dame to record their first major bowl victory since January of 1994 and for the Irish to start the Freeman era with a bang.

How has Freeman prepared for his first game as head coach and who has he leaned on for support?

And what does he see as the biggest key to beating Oklahoma State?

He discussed those things and more to start the week:

Oklahoma State's Intensity

“I was on the plane for about four hours and tried to watch as much film as I could. I’m so impressed with how hard they play. From every position, but especially their front four. They play extremely hard. They are relentless and they they tackle and they pursue to the ball well. It’s going to be a huge challenge and the challenge isn’t going to be schematically. it’s going to be to match their intensity and the physicality they play with.”

Blake Fisher's Return

“Well, I didn’t know going into bowl practice that he was gonna be able to play and he’s gotten to the point where he’s ready to play and ready to help us. We obviously know what type of talent Blake is, obviously being the starter as we went into the Florida State game. With the loss of Josh Lugg during bowl practice, this is something that kind of naturally happened. We wanted to put him on the right side for a few reasons. One, Joe Alt has done an unbelievable job as our left tackle and has been a huge asset to our offensive line throughout the course of this year. Then, the ability to kind of not have three moving pieces, right? Instead of moving Blake to left tackle, Joe to right tackle instead of just leave Joe where he’s done a great job and where he’s excelled at. Move Blake right into that right tackle spot and we’re extremely excited about having both of those guys on the field.”

Plan at Running Back with no Kyren Williams

“It’s gonna be a running back show by committee and all of them are gonna have to play. I think they’ve all shown the ability to be productive. I’m excited for those guys to get the carries, to go out there and show what they can do in a big, huge obviously national televised game.”

Dealing with COVID

“We’re just continuing to follow the protocols that we’ve had and that I think the biggest thing now is just the awareness, like, hey, this thing is real and it’s more real than it’s ever been. So, we have to be smart in terms of what we’re doing out here in Arizona, wearing our masks when we are supposed to and being really, really smart about the people we’re around. You cannot come down here and just go out and hang out and treat this like a normal bowl trip. We have to be really smart and I think our team is definitely understanding the case and understanding what we have to do.”

Who calls defense in Fiesta Bowl?

“Elston and Mickens have been down and they’ll stay down. All year, as I lead, I’ve always been a leader as a teammate. It’s been a collective group effort in terms of game planning, in terms of, hey, what do you guys think on this next third down, at some point somebody has to call it and that’s what I’ve done obviously being the defensive coordinator. But right now, the plan is for Elston to have a lead role, Mike Elston, to have a lead role in terms of who’s making the majority of the calls on game day. Now, we’re going to work hand in hand like we’ve done all year. I’m going to be right there with him. We’re gonna go back and forth and be able to throw ideas off of each other, but the game plan, we’ve game planned as a group. We’ve kind of put the game plan in as a group, but he’ll be the one on Saturday making the majority of the calls.

On who he got help for bowl game planning from

“I looked at the practice schedule we already had set. Coach Kelly had already kind of had a practice schedule set, so I looked at that. I’ve looked at what we’ve done this year. The big thing I got from coach Kelly was the use of technology, the use of GPS system, the use of numbers, so I’ve been using that really hand in hand with our head strength coach, Matt Balis. Then I used some of Cincinnati’s stuff. I looked at the two years, three years we prepare for Georgia, we prepared for Boston College and we prepared for Virginia Tech, and I kind of took some of those ideas. Then obviously I leaned most hand in hand or voice to voice opinion to opinion with coach Tressel in terms of things and just ran things by him. Coach Fickell is obviously extremely busy getting ready for Alabama and coach Kelly, I’m sure he’s pretty busy down at LSU. But the guy that I was leaning on the most in terms of a day to day operations and things that I hadn’t had across my desk before was coach Tressel. So, I’ve used all three and kind of come up with what I feel is best for our team to be ready for this game.”

