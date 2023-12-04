Fiesta Bowl, Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Arizona Bowl ticket information, prices for bowl games

Arizona will host three college football bowl games this season, starting with the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26 before the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl on Dec. 30 and the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1.

Want to go to any (or all) of those games?

Here's how to buy tickets for the three bowl games in Arizona through Vivid Seats, including price information.

The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl is played at State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals.

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl is at Chase Field, the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl is at Arizona Stadium, the home of the Arizona Wildcats football team.

A full guide for fans: College football bowl game schedule for the 2023-24 season

How to buy Vrbo Fiesta Bowl tickets

Liberty plays Oregon in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Monday, Jan. 1 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Upper-level tickets were going for as low as $54 on Monday through Vivid Seats.

Lower-level tickets were listed for as much as $859 each.

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl tickets: How to buy Liberty vs. Oregon tickets through Vivid Seats

How to buy Guaranteed Rate Bowl tickets

Kansas takes on UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 26 at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Outfield reserve tickets for the game started at $71 as of Monday afternoon, per Vivid Seats.

Field seats were listed for as much as $733.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl tickets: How to buy Kansas vs. UNLV tickets through Vivid Seats

How to buy Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl tickets

Toledo faces Wyoming in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 30 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.

Tickets for this game were listed for as low as $14 each by Vivid Seats as of Monday.

Other tickets were going for as much as $73.

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl tickets: How to buy Toledo vs. Wyoming tickets through Vivid Seats

