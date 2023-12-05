Fiesta Bowl 2024: See early betting odds, line for Oregon vs. Liberty

Oregon quarterback and Heisman finalist Bo Nix will play in the Ducks' Fiesta Bowl clash with Liberty.

College football's bowl season is about to begin, and no bowl games get quite the same fanfare as the New Year's Six bowls.

One of the four bowls that don't make up one of the College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinals this year is the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The early January bowl features the Pac-12 runner-up Oregon Ducks (11-2) and Conference USA champion Liberty Flames (13-0), the Group of Five team that earned a NY6 berth with its perfect record.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix has already committed to playing in the game despite being one of the top quarterback prospects entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

This is everything to know about the 2024 Fiesta Bowl.

When is the 2024 Fiesta Bowl? Where is it played?

When: Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 at Noon ET

Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Fiesta Bowl 2024: Oregon vs. Liberty early betting odds, lines

Early odds for the Jan. 1 game have Oregon featured as heavy early favorites, according to BetMGM.

Here are the updated odds for the Fiesta Bowl as of Tuesday morning, Dec. 5.

Spread: Oregon (-16)

Moneyline: Oregon (-700); Liberty (+500)

Over/under: 65.5

