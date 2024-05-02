Fierceness jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse

Owner Mike Repole interacts with his horse, Kentucky Derby favorite, Fierceness, on the backside of Churchill Downs.

As we approach the 150th Kentucky Derby, one horse strikes fear into the rest of the field, Fierceness. Fierceness entered the week as the odds-on favorite to win the Run for the Roses after winning three of five career races while posting an Equibase Speed Score of 110...twice.

The problem facing Fierceness is consistency. None of Fierceness' three wins came back-to-back. While none of the horses competing at Churchill Downs this weekend have matched Fierceness' max speed, his average speed (97) ranks third behind Just a Touch (100) and Sierra Leone (98.3).

Still, Fierceness' speed potential cannot be denied. There's a reason he has earned moneyline favorite odds. Here's everything to know about this weekend's favorite.

Fierceness: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Pletcher is a Hall of Fame trainer, who holds the record for the most Kentucky Derby starters of all-time. Fierceness will be his 65th horse in the Run for the Roses. In his career, Pletcher has had two horses with the Kentucky Derby -- 2010, Super Saver & 2017, Always Dreaming.

Jockey: John Velazquez

Velazquez was the jockey for 2017 Derby winner Always Dreaming. In total, he has won the Derby three times (2011, 2017, and 2020).

Owner: Mike Repole (Repole Stable)

Sire: City of Light

Dam: Nonna Bella

Bred: Kentucky

Fierceness record: Past performances and career earnings

Past performances:

Date Track Race Finish Speed 8/25/23 Saratoga Maiden Special Weight 1 102 10/7/23 Belmont at the Big A Champagne Stakes 7 73 11/3/23 Santa Anita FanDuel Breeders' Cup 1 110 2/3/24 Gulfstream Park Holly Bull Stakes 3 90 3/30/24 Gulfstream Park Curlin Florida Derby 1 110

Career Earnings: $1.7 million

Fierceness: Predictions, odds and analysis

Predictions:

Michelle Yu, CBS Sports: Fade Fierceness

The CBS Sports staff notes that Yu is not high on Fierceness as the favorite this year. Fierceness owner Mike Repole has seen several of his horses pull out of the Derby at the last second, including Uncle Mo (2011) and Forte (2023). Even if Fierceness does not pull out of the race though, there are still a few concerns regarding the favorite. CBS Sports writes, "[Fierceness] has thrown in concerning performances as well though, finishing seventh in the Champagne Stakes and third in the Holy Bull. Yu has questions about Fierceness' maturity, along with his owner's track record in this race."

Kaitlin Free: Fierceness to finish outside top-three

The consensus around Fierceness seems to be that he will either win or finish far below expectations. Free, a reporter and analyst for Churchill Downs, believes Fierceness will finish fourth in the derby this weekend, behind Sierra Leone, Forever Young, and Just a Touch.

Odds: 5-2

Post number: 17

Post 17 is the only post to have never produced a single Kentucky Derby winner.

Full Field: Odds for 2024 Kentucky Derby:

Odds via CBS Sports:

Fierceness (5-2)

Sierra Leone (3-1)

Catching Freedom (8-1)

Forever Young (10-1)

Just a Touch (10-1)

Dornoch (20-1)

Mystik Dan (20-1)

Just Steel (20-1)

Honor Marie (20-1)

Track Phanton (20-1)

Stronghold (20-1)

Resilience (20-1)

Catalytic (30-1)

T O Password (30-1)

Endlessly (30-1)

Domestic Product (30-1)

Epic Ride (30-1)

Grand Mo the First (50-1)

Society Man (50-1)

West Saratoga (50-1)

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

When: Saturday, May 4

Coverage starts : 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

