Fierceness jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse
As we approach the 150th Kentucky Derby, one horse strikes fear into the rest of the field, Fierceness. Fierceness entered the week as the odds-on favorite to win the Run for the Roses after winning three of five career races while posting an Equibase Speed Score of 110...twice.
The problem facing Fierceness is consistency. None of Fierceness' three wins came back-to-back. While none of the horses competing at Churchill Downs this weekend have matched Fierceness' max speed, his average speed (97) ranks third behind Just a Touch (100) and Sierra Leone (98.3).
Still, Fierceness' speed potential cannot be denied. There's a reason he has earned moneyline favorite odds. Here's everything to know about this weekend's favorite.
Fierceness: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Pletcher is a Hall of Fame trainer, who holds the record for the most Kentucky Derby starters of all-time. Fierceness will be his 65th horse in the Run for the Roses. In his career, Pletcher has had two horses with the Kentucky Derby -- 2010, Super Saver & 2017, Always Dreaming.
Jockey: John Velazquez
Velazquez was the jockey for 2017 Derby winner Always Dreaming. In total, he has won the Derby three times (2011, 2017, and 2020).
Owner: Mike Repole (Repole Stable)
Sire: City of Light
Dam: Nonna Bella
Bred: Kentucky
Fierceness record: Past performances and career earnings
Past performances:
Date
Track
Race
Finish
Speed
8/25/23
Saratoga
Maiden Special Weight
1
102
10/7/23
Belmont at the Big A
Champagne Stakes
7
73
11/3/23
Santa Anita
FanDuel Breeders' Cup
1
110
2/3/24
Gulfstream Park
Holly Bull Stakes
3
90
3/30/24
Gulfstream Park
Curlin Florida Derby
1
110
Career Earnings: $1.7 million
Fierceness: Predictions, odds and analysis
Predictions:
Michelle Yu, CBS Sports: Fade Fierceness
The CBS Sports staff notes that Yu is not high on Fierceness as the favorite this year. Fierceness owner Mike Repole has seen several of his horses pull out of the Derby at the last second, including Uncle Mo (2011) and Forte (2023). Even if Fierceness does not pull out of the race though, there are still a few concerns regarding the favorite. CBS Sports writes, "[Fierceness] has thrown in concerning performances as well though, finishing seventh in the Champagne Stakes and third in the Holy Bull. Yu has questions about Fierceness' maturity, along with his owner's track record in this race."
Kaitlin Free: Fierceness to finish outside top-three
The consensus around Fierceness seems to be that he will either win or finish far below expectations. Free, a reporter and analyst for Churchill Downs, believes Fierceness will finish fourth in the derby this weekend, behind Sierra Leone, Forever Young, and Just a Touch.
Odds: 5-2
Post number: 17
Post 17 is the only post to have never produced a single Kentucky Derby winner.
Full Field: Odds for 2024 Kentucky Derby:
Odds via CBS Sports:
Fierceness (5-2)
Sierra Leone (3-1)
Catching Freedom (8-1)
Forever Young (10-1)
Just a Touch (10-1)
Dornoch (20-1)
Mystik Dan (20-1)
Just Steel (20-1)
Honor Marie (20-1)
Track Phanton (20-1)
Stronghold (20-1)
Resilience (20-1)
Catalytic (30-1)
T O Password (30-1)
Endlessly (30-1)
Domestic Product (30-1)
Epic Ride (30-1)
Grand Mo the First (50-1)
Society Man (50-1)
West Saratoga (50-1)
Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch
When: Saturday, May 4
Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET
Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET
Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
TV: NBC
