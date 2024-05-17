Fierce and focused, MVP's Berkeley Engelland seeks to cap decorated track career with more titles

May 17—MOUNT VERNON, S.D. — Long before Berkeley Engelland was a decorated high school track champion for Mount Vernon/Plankinton, she discovered her affinity for running through the PACER test.

Engelland recalls frequently beating out most of the boys in her class as one of the last students left running the PACER, a 20-meter shuttle run used in physical education classes that calls for students to cover the distance at ever-shortening intervals.

"That's when I realized, 'Oh, maybe running is for me,'" Engelland said.

That speed and endurance she displayed growing up have translated into one of the most decorated high school track careers in South Dakota history, with Engelland already a 10-time state champion looking to add up to four more to her final tally in her senior season.

"It feels like track has gone by so fast. Every year I'm nervous for it, then excited and now here we are at the end," Engelland said. "It hasn't really hit me yet, none of it has. I'm excited for the future, but I'm trying to live here in the moment."

Like many tales of elite athletes, Engelland's potential talents were recognized at a young age, in this case by MVP girls track and field coach Lawron Bohr.

Starting her varsity running career as a seventh grader, Engelland placed seventh on the podium in the 800 meters and ran on one third-place relay and two sixth-place relays.

In Bohr's eyes, it was a clear sign of even more big things to come.

"Her drive stood out more than anything. She ran without hesitation and made it look easy," Bohr said. "She was gung-ho and constantly taking about it, so you just knew she could be something special."

With four individual and two relay state titles between her freshman and sophomore seasons, Engelland indeed reached special status.

Then came a transcendent 2023 Class A state championships. Engelland powered her way to four individual titles, sweeping through the 100, 200, 400 and 800 meters. Bohr, who's coached track and field for 22 years, maintains that he's never seen a performance like it.

"Going from the 100 (meters) up to the 800 is a completely different animal," Bohr said. "For (Engelland) to accomplish what she did last year, it's truly awesome, amazing and whatever other positive adjective you want to use."

According to Bohr, the feat required a pair of racing skills that don't often overlap: sprinting power and distance endurance.

"The 800 (meters) is supposed to be more of an endurance race than a power or sprinting race," Bohr explained. "If you look at most of the other runners in the 800, most of them are cross country runners or mile and two-mile runners. (Engelland) is one of the few who's mainly a sprinter moving up to the 800."

Nevertheless, the 800 meters is almost inarguably Engelland's best event — it's the distance she ran at the 2023 Nike High School Nationals in Oregon last summer, placing eighth in an elite field.

Depending on the day, it's her favorite, too, always in a battle with the 400 meters, though for different reasons.

"To me, there isn't really a strategy to the 400. It's just go out there and run as fast as I can for one lap. It's simple, fast and fun," Engelland said. "The 800 is a little more strategic. You have to think about how you're going to run the race and find out how you like to run it."

Bohr hardly hesitates in searching for the words to describe Engelland as a competitor.

"There's only one word: Fierce," Bohr said. "It really bothers her to lose, and what bothers her just as much is if she's not breaking her times and getting faster. She's going to do whatever it takes to do so."

Engelland's desire to constantly shave tenths of seconds from her times was on display at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays earlier this month.

Despite cruising to victories in the 400 meters and the special event 800 meters — the latter against a star-studded invite-only field — Engelland was still looking for more, expressing minor displeasure with not cracking the 2-minute, 10-second threshold in the 800 or the 55-second mark in the 400.

"My mentality is probably something I've struggled with the most. Track is definitely not the most fun sport. It's hard and you have to talk yourself into running in a circle for fun," Engelland said. "... It's hard to know that everyone is gunning for you all the time, but to know I have my family, coaches, teammates and fans supporting me, that's important to me. That's how I stay sane."

That level of sheer determination in pursuit of her goals has had another effect, too.

"I think some people are scared of me and I hate that," Engelland said. "I try to smile and be friendly, but once I'm on the track I'm focused and straight-faced, so I get it. I just want people to know I'm a nice person and they can talk to me."

Engelland, who ranks in the top three all-time in South Dakota history at both 400 and 800 meters, has become accustomed to running in her own bubble over the past several seasons.

"On the track, I feel like it's just me out there," Engelland said. "I don't have to worry about anyone else, I can just do my thing and enjoy myself."

Since the start of her freshman season, the University of South Dakota signee hasn't lost a race against in-state competition.

"You just have to know your capabilities, and I know the pace that I need to be at," Engelland later added. "I look forward to the day that someone is in front of me and they can push me while I try to chase them down. For now, I'm glad to be pushing other girls and pushing myself because that's something you have to learn to do."

Next week in Sioux Falls, Engelland will take to the track at Howard Wood Field for the final time as a high school athlete. As the reigning champion in four events, Engelland isn't immune to feeling stress, but she's finding ways to keep a narrow focus.

"It feels like there's a lot of pressure because of the (quadruple) last year," Engelland said. "I'm trying not to think about it so I can go out there and have fun."

Engelland enters as a clear favorite with the No. 1 time across all classes in both the 400 and 800 meters. After chasing the mark for over a year, Engelland broke the 2:10 barrier in the 800 meters on May 13. At both distances, Engelland takes aim at the state records one last time.

"The goals are set," Bohr said with a wide grin and confident nod. "We're not doing anything fancy. It's the 100 through the 800 again. She's ready to go."

Unlike last year, Engelland does not own the top times at 100 or 200 meters, ranking sixth and third, respectively. However, she doesn't plan on simply conceding her title defense in either race.

"There are some really great girls out there in the 100 and 200. It's going to be tough, but I'm going to go out there and give it everything I've got," Engelland said. "I'm going to leave everything on the track."