Fields' status for Bears still in question with Packers next

·4 min read

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) Justin Fields threw lightly on the field prior to the Chicago Bears' game last week, hoping he would be able to play through an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder after being listed as questionable on the team's final report.

It didn't work out that way.

Whether Fields will be ready to play when the Bears host Aaron Rodgers and the rival Green Bay Packers after sitting out last week's 31-10 loss at the New York Jets remained in question on Wednesday.

''I just want to make sure that I can do everything I need to do to play a game. I'll know in practice,'' Fields said prior to practice.

Fields, who's been turning heads in his second season, separated his left shoulder and suffered some ligament damage in the AC joint when he was tackled on a designed run late in Chicago's loss at Atlanta two weeks ago. He participated in practice on a limited basis leading up to the game at New York and was limited again on Wednesday.

Fields said his injury is improving, but it remained to be seen if he will be healthy enough to play this week.

The Bears (3-9) have a bye following the game against Green Bay that could give him extra time to recuperate. But he and coach Matt Eberflus insisted that won't factor into the decision this week.

''If he feels really comfortable and feels great and his mobility and strength's back for the medical staff. And then as a GM and head coach, we look at it and say `hey, green light,' then it's a green light. So we'll see it during the course of the week. But this is on a one-week thing, day to day for this week.''

If Fields isn't available, the Bears might have to go with third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman. They were about to do that last week.

The Bears announced Peterman would start after backup Trevor Siemian strained an oblique in warmups. Siemian gritted through the injury. The veteran did not practice Wednesday and his availability is in question.

The uncertainty at quarterback led to the Bears signing Tim Boyle to the active roster from Detroit's practice squad. He has experience with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy from their time with Green Bay.

Against the Jets, Chicago wasn't the same without Fields.

The Bears struggled to keep drives going, converting just four of 13 third downs after averaging about 30 points the previous five games. They lost their fifth in a row.

Fields has been on a spectacular run after a slow start with the Bears calling more designed carries. The former Ohio State star leads all quarterbacks and ranks seventh overall with 834 yards rushing. He is averaging 6.8 yards per carry - second in the NFL.

But while the Bears have shown they can run the ball whether Fields is playing or not, they still need to improve their struggling passing game. And they'll have to do it without their top receiver after Darnell Mooney suffered a season-ending ankle injury last week.

''I'm excited to build that connection more with other receivers on the team,'' Fields said. ''So I think it's going to be fun finding out what different guys can do because in our offense we usually game plan on certain routes what Darnell could do. But it's going to be fun figuring out what other guys can do out there and just getting together with them.''

Mooney leads Chicago with 40 receptions and 493 yards. No other wide receiver has more than 14 catches or 195 yards for Chicago this season.

Mooney's absence could create more opportunities for Byron Pringle and Chase Claypool. Pringle, who caught his first touchdown of the season last week, has been limited to six games because of a calf injury in his first year in Chicago. Claypool had his best outing since a trade from Pittsburgh on Nov. 1, with catches of 31 and 20 yards.

''Justin's a great quarterback and he knows what each receiver is capable of doing when their number is called upon,'' Pringle said. ''He's just going to go out there and execute and go through his reads and everybody will take advantage of their opportunities when they come their way.''

---

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Recommended Stories

  • Former Nebraska interim coach arrested in domestic case

    LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games after Scott Frost's firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence shortly before 2 p.m. CST after a report of a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation, the 54-year-old Joseph was arrested at another location in the city.

  • Mile posts: Items on Blake Whalen, Amanda Edwards, Alexina Teubel, Natalie Paulson, Morgan Shirley-Fairbairn, Stan Linton

    Runablaze Iowa athlete Blake Whalen, 27, of Des Moines edged Cameron Miller, 28, by five seconds to win the 50th Turkey Trot 5-mile race at Wahlert High School in Dubuque.

  • STMicroelectronics reveals 100-Watt wireless power receiver for fastest Qi-compliant charging

    P4500D -- Nov 29 2022 -- STWLC99 100W wireless charger_IMAGE STWLC99 100W wireless charger STMicroelectronics reveals 100-Watt wireless power receiverfor fastest Qi-compliant charging Unique high-power capability boosts mobile user experience, brings new opportunities for medical devices and smart industrial technology Geneva, November 29, 2022 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has revealed a wireles

  • Secure with 5-year deal, Clark pushes to make MLBPA stronger

    Tony Clark has never had more clout as executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association. Baseball fans are probably enjoying that normalcy, but for Clark, there's not much time to celebrate. Clark was in Arizona on Wednesday afternoon, shuttling between appointments at the MLBPA's winter meetings.

  • Task force unveils improvements in wake of Astroworld show

    After last year’s deadly Astroworld music festival in Houston, questions were raised about whether there was sufficient coordination and communication among officials, public safety agencies and promoters in planning the event and implementing an emergency response when it turned tragic. A task force this week unveiled a new agreement its members said will clearly outline responsibilities between all parties involved in such events to ensure they are safe. The group’s members said it will also improve communication, the development of safety plans and permitting procedures for large events like the Astroworld festival, which was attended by some 50,000 people.

  • Rodgers says he'd have open mind if Packers ask him to rest

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Aaron Rodgers said he'd have an open mind if the Green Bay Packers get eliminated from playoff contention and team officials approach him about resting to allow more game reps for his backup, Jordan Love. Rodgers has played through a broken right thumb for Green Bay's last seven games and left the Packers' 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday with injured ribs. Rodgers, who turns 39 on Friday, has said he wants to keep playing as long as he's able and the Packers remain in playoff contention.

  • Naples 4-star running back Kendrick Raphael headed to NC State after decommitting from Iowa

    Raphael, who was once committed to Iowa, decommitted from the Hawkeyes earlier this year and chose to be in the ACC with the Wolfpack Tuesday afternoon.

  • What small business owners need to know about Medicare now

    If you’re a small business owner and approaching the age you can sign up for Medicare, now’s the time to think carefully about your plans.

  • GivingTuesday raises $3.1B for charities in tough economy

    GivingTuesday raised a record $3.1 billion in 24 hours for charitable causes in the U.S. earlier this week, as the event that started as a hashtag in 2012 celebrated its 10th anniversary and its status as a staple of fundraising for nonprofits, the group's leader said Wednesday. Despite the difficult economic year that many households have experienced, with inflation in the costs of basic goods, gas and housing, people were still willing to give, said GivingTuesday CEO Asha Curran. GivingTuesday estimated that giving increased about 15% from 2021′s $2.7 billion, outpacing inflation.

  • Michigan State football: vote Bryce Baringer for Ray Guy award

    Fans can help Bryce Baringer by voting for him to win the Ray Guy Award

  • Poland vs Argentina live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

    The nations meet in a crucial Group C clash, with neither having secured a place in the knockouts yet

  • NC State gears up for ACC opener by rolling past William & Mary

    Casey Morsell was Tuesday’s offensive leader for the Wolfpack, which will host Pitt in its first conference game.

  • Sasser hits 7 3's, No. 1 Houston beats Norfolk State 100-52

    Marcus Sasser scored 25 points, Tramon Mark added 16 points and No. 1 Houston routed Norfolk State 100-52 in the Cougars’ first game as the top-ranked team in nearly 40 years Tuesday night. Houston, which was playing as the No. 1 team for the first time since March 14, 1983, donned its 1960s throwback uniforms. The Cougars played their first regular season home game ranked No. 1 since March 2, 1968.

  • 4-month-old suffers skull fracture; mother’s boyfriend charged, Gastonia police say

    A Gastonia man was charged with child abuse after his girlfriend’s baby suffered a skull fracture, police said.

  • Big 12 title game RBs look different, have similar results

    FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) The body types are certainly different for TCU's Kendre Miller and Kansas State's 5-foot-6 dynamo Deuce Vaughn, yet the third-year running backs that will be featured in the Big 12 championship game look pretty similar in what they do on the field. Like Vaughn, the 6-foot, 220-pound Miller can be shifty, elusive and quick. While being nearly 50 pounds lighter, Vaughn can also be hard to tackle and doesn't shy from contact whether running or blocking.

  • Lamar Jackson leaves practice early with quadriceps injury

    Lamar Jackson did not finish practice Wednesday, leaving with a quadriceps injury. The Ravens list him as a limited participant. Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN, a team spokesman said Jackson left to get treatment and would not speak to reporters Wednesday, which is the quarterback’s weekly interview day. Jackson has not talked to reporters since [more]

  • Josh Jacobs limited in Wednesday’s practice with calf injury

    Raiders running back Josh Jacobs aggravated his calf injury in Sunday’s win over the Seahawks. It didn’t stop him as he earned AFC offensive player of the week honors. He ran for the game-winning 86-yard run in overtime and had a career-high 33 carries. Jacobs was limited in practice Wednesday, which is more than he [more]

  • When will the final Jan. 6 report be released and what will it include?

    Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told reporters that the committee's report will not be completed before Congress is scheduled to leave for the month on Dec. 16, but there is a "good possibility" it will be out before Christmas.

  • Lazard says Rodgers needs to 'renew his ownership' of the Bears

    Allen Lazard explains Aaron Rodgers playing in Sunday's Bears-Packers game while dealing with an injury.

  • House passes bill to avert looming rail strike, sending it to Senate ahead of crucial deadline

    The House passed legislation to avert a potentially catastrophic rail strike that President Joe Biden warned could threaten the U.S. economy.