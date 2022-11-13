Fields says 'execution' remains missing piece from final drives

Fields says 'execution' is missing piece from final drives originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have come up short a few times this season, with the opportunity to save some games with a late-game drive.

Against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5, Justin Fields and the Bears' offense had just under two-and-a-half minutes on the clock in the fourth quarter down one touchdown score. Five plays into the series, Ihmir Smith-Marsette was stripped by Cam Dantzler, who returned it 16 yards to end the game.

Against the Washington Commanders, the Bears passed the ball three straight times near the goal line and failed to convert a touchdown on any of them. Darnell Mooney caught a jump ball near the endzone but landed on the one-yard line. The Bears lost, 12-7.

Last week, against the Miami Dolphins, the Bears' offense had a little over two-and-a-half minutes to play late in the fourth quarter. On their own 28, they advanced the ball 14 yards before losing the game on downs.

Finally, on Sunday, against the Detroit Lions, the Bears failed again to move the ball. All they needed was a field goal to win the game and they fell short of crossing midfield. They achieved one first down, but a sack from Aidan Hutchinson ruined their chances of converting another.

RELATED: Fields: I don't care about records, I just want to win

What's missing from these late-game drives?

"Just finish," Fields said. "We're putting up, what, 30 points a game, so just finish when we get those late-game drives."

The Bears haven't been able to take advantage of late-game situations, which has been a sneaky kryptonite for the now 3-7 team.

Whether or not they're able to capitalize on those opportunities will be imperative to their ability to win games for the rest of the season. The schedule doesn't get any easier, with matchups against the Packers, Eagles and Bills looming in the coming weeks.

Story continues

To Fields, however, there's only one thing they can do in the final drive.

"Execution. Just finish. Pretty simple," Fields said.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!