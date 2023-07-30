Fields Focus: Breaking down Justin Fields on Day 4 of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Saturday for their third open workout of the summer, and there was plenty to digest from Day 4.

Justin Fields is entering a pivotal third season, where the expectation is he’ll have a breakout season following some big offseason additions, including wide receiver DJ Moore. After emerging as an elite rusher last season, Fields needs to make strides as a passer. Luckily, Fields has consistency for the first time in his NFL career as he’ll play his second year in Luke Getsy’s offense.

We’re taking a look at the good, the bad and the noteworthy with Fields from the fourth practice of Bears training camp:

The Good

Justin Fields has looked sharped over the first few practices of training camp, where the miscues have been few and far between. There was a heavy emphasis on red zone Saturday, and Fields had another solid day of practice.

During 7-on-7, Fields connected with wide receiver DJ Moore, who hauled in a pass over cornerback Jaylon Johnson for a touchdown. The following play, tight end Cole Kmet had a toe-tap touchdown reception in the back of the end zone.

In red-zone drills, Fields threw touchdown passes to wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and tight end Robert Tonyan.

“Lot of good energy at practice today, had a lot of red zone periods, which was good to see,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “A lot of good operation there.”

While we haven’t seen Fields use his legs much during the first few practices, he showed off his mobility during Saturday’s practice, including rushing for a touchdown during red-zone work. Fields also had a 10-yard scramble during the two minute drill (more on that success later) to move the chains, and a couple of plays later Fields connected with wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown for a touchdown.

The Bad

While Fields was near-flawless the first two practices of camp, he’s thrown a pair of interceptions over the last couple of workouts, and there’s been a common denominator.

During Saturday’s 7-on-7 period, Fields was picked off by safety Adrian Colbert as he tried to force a pass to tight end Cole Kmet. Interesting note, via Luis Medina: Both of Fields’ interceptions in camp have come in scramble drills.

For what it’s worth, Fields did bounce back and finished the drill with back-to-back touchdown passes.

The Noteworthy

The Bears offense executed a perfect two minute drill to wrap practice on Saturday, where Fields had three completions and one scramble to convert a scoring drive.

Here’s how it broke down, via Clay Harbor: Fields connected with wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown for 10 yards; Fields scrambled for 10 yards; Fields found wide receiver DJ Moore for 15 yards; Fields finds tight end Cole Kmet down the middle for 15 yards to the 5-yard line; Fields connects with St. Brown for a touchdown.

“It was good,” Eberflus said of the execution. “End of half today. So it was 1:10 and one timeout. We had a timeout in our back pocket and did a nice job of utilizing that, getting ourselves in position with a couple of good chunk plays, which is what you need in two minute to get into scoring position. We’re searching touchdown there, but we’ll take a field goal in that situation, and we got a touchdown. So it was good.”

Considering the Bears struggled during the two minute drill late in games last season, this is exactly what you want to hear about the offense in camp.

