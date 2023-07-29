Fields Focus: Breaking down Justin Fields on Day 3 of Bears training camp

Alyssa Barbieri
The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Friday for their second open workout of the summer, and there was plenty to digest from Day 3.

Justin Fields is entering a pivotal third season, where the expectation is he’ll have a breakout season following some big offseason additions, including wide receiver DJ Moore. After emerging as an elite rusher last season, Fields needs to make strides as a passer. Luckily, Fields has consistency for the first time in his NFL career as he’ll play his second year in Luke Getsy’s offense.

We’re taking a look at the good, the bad and the noteworthy with Fields from the third practice of Bears training camp:

The Good

The Justin Fields-DJ Moore connection continues to thrive at training camp, and it was put to the test Friday as Moore went against CB1 Jaylon Johnson during 1-on-1s.

In round one, Fields threw a strike to Moore in tight coverage from Johnson. Later, Johnson did something that no one’s been able to do so far in camp: Get the best of Fields and Moore, forcing an incompletion. Still, the Fields-Moore connection is a daily occurrence at training camp.

Fields had some nice throws to players not named DJ Moore, including connecting with tight end Cole Kmet on a corner route with Jaquan Brisker in coverage. The Bears social team captured the highlight:

Fields also found wide receiver Chase Claypool a couple of times with rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson in coverage during the 1-on-1 portion.

The Bad

Fields had two nearly-perfect practices to kick off training camp, but a turnover was bound to happen. Fields threw his first interception of camp during Friday’s practice.

Defensive end Terrell Lewis brought pressure on the right side, beating rookie tackle Darnell Wright for what would’ve been a sack in a live game. Instead of the play being blown dead, Fields extended the play and wound up tossing an interception to Edwards.

Outside of that, Fields had a clean practice.

The Noteworthy

While Fields has been somewhat of a polarizing figure among NFL media and fans, there’s no denying that he has the respect of his peers, as evidenced by him being voted to the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2023.

Fields has also emerged as a leader in the locker room, where he has the respect of his teammates. Heading into his second season in Luke Getsy’s offense, his teammates have taken notice of a more comfortable Fields in Year 3.

“For sure, he definitely is getting the ball out quick going through his reads and you can tell he’s comfortable back there and he’s putting the ball on a dime,” safety Jaquan Brisker said Friday. “Like he’s diming. He’s throwing dimes out there…Everybody looks different, but Justin you can just tell he look different. He’s moving different and you guys going to see.”

What People Are Saying

