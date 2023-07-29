Fields Focus: Breaking down Justin Fields on Day 3 of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Friday for their second open workout of the summer, and there was plenty to digest from Day 3.

Justin Fields is entering a pivotal third season, where the expectation is he’ll have a breakout season following some big offseason additions, including wide receiver DJ Moore. After emerging as an elite rusher last season, Fields needs to make strides as a passer. Luckily, Fields has consistency for the first time in his NFL career as he’ll play his second year in Luke Getsy’s offense.

We’re taking a look at the good, the bad and the noteworthy with Fields from the third practice of Bears training camp:

The Good

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Justin Fields-DJ Moore connection continues to thrive at training camp, and it was put to the test Friday as Moore went against CB1 Jaylon Johnson during 1-on-1s.

In round one, Fields threw a strike to Moore in tight coverage from Johnson. Later, Johnson did something that no one’s been able to do so far in camp: Get the best of Fields and Moore, forcing an incompletion. Still, the Fields-Moore connection is a daily occurrence at training camp.

Fields had some nice throws to players not named DJ Moore, including connecting with tight end Cole Kmet on a corner route with Jaquan Brisker in coverage. The Bears social team captured the highlight:

What's colder than cold? 🧊 Ice Cole 🧊 pic.twitter.com/yaixX1a9NL — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 28, 2023

Fields also found wide receiver Chase Claypool a couple of times with rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson in coverage during the 1-on-1 portion.

The Bad

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Fields had two nearly-perfect practices to kick off training camp, but a turnover was bound to happen. Fields threw his first interception of camp during Friday’s practice.

Defensive end Terrell Lewis brought pressure on the right side, beating rookie tackle Darnell Wright for what would’ve been a sack in a live game. Instead of the play being blown dead, Fields extended the play and wound up tossing an interception to Edwards.

In 11-on-11, Justin Fields tried to find space in the pocket. He had to change his arm angle for a pass over the middle that was picked off by T.J. Edwards. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) July 28, 2023

Outside of that, Fields had a clean practice.

The Noteworthy

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

While Fields has been somewhat of a polarizing figure among NFL media and fans, there’s no denying that he has the respect of his peers, as evidenced by him being voted to the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2023.

Fields has also emerged as a leader in the locker room, where he has the respect of his teammates. Heading into his second season in Luke Getsy’s offense, his teammates have taken notice of a more comfortable Fields in Year 3.

“For sure, he definitely is getting the ball out quick going through his reads and you can tell he’s comfortable back there and he’s putting the ball on a dime,” safety Jaquan Brisker said Friday. “Like he’s diming. He’s throwing dimes out there…Everybody looks different, but Justin you can just tell he look different. He’s moving different and you guys going to see.”

What People Are Saying

Fields finds Moore with 3 defenders around him for a nice pitch and catch. They make it look easy. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) July 28, 2023

Justin Fields to DJ Moore with a nice play in the deep middle of the field in 11 on 11s. They continue to make plays. Every day occurrence. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) July 28, 2023

Justin Fields to DJ Moore for a connection through traffic in team drills. They seem plenty synced up already. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) July 28, 2023

Fields threaded the needle to DJ Moore in tight coverage from Jaylon Johnson on an in route to kick off 1 on 1s. Great start. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) July 28, 2023

DJ Moore and Cole Kmet with back go back nice catches in 1 on 1s! — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) July 28, 2023

DJ Moore over Jaylon Johnson. Absolute strike from Justin Fields. Then Fields hit Cole Kmet on a nice corner route with Jaquan Brisker in coverage. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) July 28, 2023

Top 3 Takeaways Day 4 #Bears Training Camp: 1- #Bears WR/TE getting open with double moves and making contested catches. 2. Justin Fields lazered one to DJ Moore to beat Jaylon Johnson then lofted a bomb to Cole Kme back-to-back plays 3. Kyler Gordon has hit a next level Yr 2 — Mark Carman (@thecarm) July 28, 2023

Some thoughts from today's controlled-tempo Bears practice … — One of Justin Fields' best throws in one-on-one came on a deep corner route to Bobby Tonyan (vs. Elijah Hicks). Great touch.

— Kyler Gordon's diving pass breakup on a Fields pass to Nsimba Webster was top notch. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) July 28, 2023

The #Bears offense is already looking better than I can remember at any point of Training Camp of my 20+ years attending. Justin Fields is the primary reason. — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) July 28, 2023

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire