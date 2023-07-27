Fields Focus: Breaking down Justin Fields on Day 1 of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears hit the practice field for the first time on Wednesday for their first (private) workout of the summer, and there was plenty to digest from Day 1.

Justin Fields is entering a pivotal third season, where the expectation is he’ll have a breakout season following some big offseason additions, including wide receiver DJ Moore. After emerging as an elite rusher last season, Fields needs to make strides as a passer. Luckily, Fields has consistency for the first time in his NFL career as he’ll play his second year in Luke Getsy’s offense.

We’re taking a look at the good, the bad and the noteworthy with Fields from the first practice of Bears training camp:

The Good

Justin Fields got off to a hot start during the first practice of training camp, where his passing prowess was on display. Fields’ best play was a deep touchdown pass to DJ Moore during team drills. But it was far from his only highlight.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus praised Fields for some nice throws in practice, including the Moore deep ball, a touchdown to Chase Claypool and a completion to Equanimeous St. Brown, among others.

“Saw some real nice throws out there from Justin,” Eberflus said. “…He connected with pretty much everyone. So, real good there in terms of the rhythm and timing of that looked good for the first day. You can tell they’ve been working together a little bit in the offseason together.”

The Bad

There wasn’t anything to criticize from reports coming out of Wednesday’s practice. According to CHGO’s Adam Hoge, there were “very few balls on the ground” for Fields.

In fact, Eberflus was impressed with the lack of mistakes and how smooth things were for the offense, considering it was the first day.

“I thought the operation on offense was good for the first day,” he said. “… The operation in terms of the alignment, assignment and your technique looked pretty good for the first day.”

The Noteworthy

The connection between Fields and Moore was the talk of the offseason program, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that it was on display during the first practice of training camp.

The 1-2 punch had the play of the day, according to multiple media members. Fields connected with Moore down the right sideline, with rookie Tyrique Stevenson in coverage, for a touchdown during team drills.

The Bears released the highlight, where you can see the perfect ball placement from Fields as Moore hauled in the catch against Stevenson, who actually had good coverage.

Go DJ, that's my DJ 💫

That’s sure the first of many impressive Fields-to-Moore connections to come during training camp — and the 2023 season.

What People Are Saying

The Fields to DJ Moore connection off to a good start. Moore made several big play’s including at TD pass from Fields in the Redzone over Rooke Tyrique Stevenson. The Bears actual DJ playing music at practice was right on que playing Lil Wayne’s version of Go DJ! @ESPN1000 — Jason McKie (@Jmack37) July 26, 2023

Thought it was a solid day overall for QB Justin Fields and the offense. A good start to camp on Day 1. #Bears — Bear Report (@BearReport) July 26, 2023

Practice is done. The highlight of the day was Justin Fields connecting with DJ Moore deep down the right sideline for a touchdown. Moore beat rookie Tyrique Stevenson. Really good throw and a good catch.#Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) July 26, 2023

Top 3 Takeaways Day 2 #Bears Training Camp: 1. Justin Fields sprayed the ball around and looked in control 2. Many bobbles all around from Tyler Scott, Khari Blasingame, D'Onta Foreman 3. Robert Tonyan looks very comfortable creating space catching passes in the end zone — Mark Carman (@thecarm) July 26, 2023

Over the offseason, hope was #Bears QB Justin Fields would take that next step as a passer — and develop a special connection with DJ Moore. It’s only Day 1 and he already displayed both on one impressive play. I’m ecstatic. You should be too. 🐻⬇️pic.twitter.com/vGxNmbY7h3 — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) July 27, 2023

Justin Fields and the offense were the best part of Day 1 for @AdamHoge #DaBears pic.twitter.com/orw7D7TmfN — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) July 26, 2023

Here’s Justin Fields throwing darts in individual drills at the Bears’ first training camp practice. QB1 was sharp throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/xcIKYAhOhH — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) July 26, 2023

Justin Fields to DJ Moore is going to be fun to watch all 2023! Fields has a WR1 caliber player finally! #DaBears pic.twitter.com/XKewL7sm6w — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) July 26, 2023

I can't wait to get there tomorrow. Hearing that Justin Fields had a clean day & was spreading it around is exactly what you want to hear on Day 1 of practice. That's the sign of a Quarterback that has an understanding of the offense and what he wants to do with the football. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) July 26, 2023

The First Practice is Over and saw a lot of good things. The Justin Fields To DJ Moore Connection is Still 100% Legit & Tyler Scotts Speed Cant Be Explained in a tweet — PAT THE DESIGNER (@PatTheDesigner) July 26, 2023

Unprompted today, Bears coach Matt Eberflus praised the operation on offense in the first practice and some nice throws from QB Justin Fields. "He connected with pretty much everyone. … Boy you can tell they've been working together a little bit in the offseason." — Colleen Kane (@ChiTribKane) July 26, 2023

Favorite part of watching #Bears first practice was Justin Fields hitting DJ Moore in the corner of the end zone on a deep ball.

The music that was playing at the time?

Go DJ by Lil Wayne. pic.twitter.com/Kg5nSHrbZr — Silvy (@WaddleandSilvy) July 26, 2023

