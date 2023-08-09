Fields Focus: Breaking down Justin Fields on Day 11 of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Tuesday for their 11th workout of the summer, and there was plenty to digest from the padded session.

Justin Fields is entering a pivotal third season, where the expectation is he’ll have a breakout season following some big offseason additions, including wide receiver DJ Moore. After emerging as an elite rusher last season, Fields needs to make strides as a passer. Luckily, Fields has consistency for the first time in his NFL career as he’ll play his second year in Luke Getsy’s offense.

We’re taking a look at the good, the bad and the noteworthy with Fields from the 11th practice of Bears training camp:

The Good

Justin Fields had an up-and-day practice, according to those in attendance, but he delivered in the clutch when it mattered most.

During an “end of game” situation, Fields was able to overcome mistakes on the drive to come away with a game-winning field goal to wrap practice.

The situation: 0:55 remaining at midfield. The drive got off to a rough start, when tight end Cole Kmet was called for offensive pass interference that put them behind the sticks. Fields responded with a 12-yard completion to receiver DJ Moore to get the penalty yardage back, and then some.

Then, Justin Jones beat Teven Jenkins for a “sack” that set Chicago back again. Facing third-and-17, Fields got good protection and found rookie Tyler Scott for an 18-yard completion to move the chains.

With the clock winding down, Fields found Moore for an 8-yard completion and clocked the ball with 0.6 remaining to give Cairo Santos a chance to win the game. Santos drilled the 50-yard field goal to seal the win for the offense.

Bears are in team drills right now Justin Fields completed passes to DJ Moore and Tyler Scott on that drive. The last completion to Moore put the Bears in field goal range. Fields spiked the ball with .6 left on the clock. Cairo Santos nailed a 50-yard field goal. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 8, 2023

While you’d like to limit the mistakes as a whole on offense, the nature of the game is overcoming them and finding a way to deliver. Which is exactly what Fields and the offense accomplished.

The Bad

There’s no doubt that Fields is arguably the NFL’s most dangerous running quarterback, but many are expecting him to improve as a passer in a pivotal third season. While Fields has improved in the short passing game — a noted struggle last year — the deep ball hasn’t exactly been prevalent at training camp so far.

According to CHGO’s Greg Braggs, who’s been in attendance throughout camp, his “concern is building for the vertical passing game.” Braggs noted he hasn’t “seen enough of it.”

Justin Fields goes deep downfield to Darnell Mooney and its intercepted by Tyrique Stevenson who was all over it. Also, could've been a sack by Dominique Robinson. Great rep from the defense. My concern is building for the vertical passing game. Just haven't seen enough of it. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 8, 2023

That there haven't been enough connections on it so far. That's it. It's really simple. Only 2 days left of camp at Halas Hall. I've seen one bomb in person, and that was a double move by Tyler Scott. Typically, there would be more by now. Something I'll monitor. https://t.co/h7wVVWcQ02 — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 8, 2023

There were several instances during Tuesday’s practice where deep ball attempts fell incomplete, which has been a trend. Is it time to worry? Not yet. It’s important not to overreact to practice and let the play speak for itself on the football field.

The Noteworthy

What People Are Saying

Justin Fields ➡️ Tyler Scott is A THING. @AdamHoge & @thecarm give the quick recap of Tuesday’s practice here! pic.twitter.com/W63cslDahE — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) August 8, 2023

Top 3 Takeways from Practice 11: (ready for a preseason game) 1- Fields and WR core still looking for more wow plays. Took some shots today. 2. Tyler Scott has a plethora of moves to get open- wide open. Needs to catch ball better. 3. Mannnny drops all over the field today. — Mark Carman (@thecarm) August 8, 2023

7 on 7s beautiful ball from Justin Fields to DJ Moore deep down the left sidelines just past the CBs fingertips.@AdamHoge just called that an EXPLOSIVE play. 👀 — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 8, 2023

Great to see Justin Fields & Chase Claypool continuing to build their chemistry both on & off the field. 🧱x🧱 📸: @SirSimeonKelley pic.twitter.com/weWJaVg1mG — Bearsszn (@bearssznn) August 8, 2023

Justin Fields connects to Tyler Scott on a crisp route in team drills. Those two have been connected throughout training camp. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 8, 2023

#Bears LB T.J. Edwards said the biggest similarity he sees between Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts is the work ethic. "That’s one thing that is definitely the same," Edwards said. "Guys who come in and just want to work.” — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 8, 2023

Eventually I’d love to hear about a #Bears practice without a Justin Fields pick, but this early in camp I’m not bothered by growing pains, timing issues, and mechanical progress. IIRC he tweaked his motion again so misfires make sense. Everything is a work in progress. — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) August 8, 2023

Heavy dose of Justin Fields to DJ Moore during that team session. That’s going to be their bread and butter in the intermediate area of the field. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 8, 2023

Justin Fields to DJ Moore. Rinse and repeat at Bears training camp. — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) August 8, 2023

