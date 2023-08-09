Fields Focus: Breaking down Justin Fields on Day 11 of Bears training camp

Alyssa Barbieri
·6 min read

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Tuesday for their 11th workout of the summer, and there was plenty to digest from the padded session.

Justin Fields is entering a pivotal third season, where the expectation is he’ll have a breakout season following some big offseason additions, including wide receiver DJ Moore. After emerging as an elite rusher last season, Fields needs to make strides as a passer. Luckily, Fields has consistency for the first time in his NFL career as he’ll play his second year in Luke Getsy’s offense.

We’re taking a look at the good, the bad and the noteworthy with Fields from the 11th practice of Bears training camp:

The Good

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Justin Fields had an up-and-day practice, according to those in attendance, but he delivered in the clutch when it mattered most.

During an “end of game” situation, Fields was able to overcome mistakes on the drive to come away with a game-winning field goal to wrap practice.

The situation: 0:55 remaining at midfield. The drive got off to a rough start, when tight end Cole Kmet was called for offensive pass interference that put them behind the sticks. Fields responded with a 12-yard completion to receiver DJ Moore to get the penalty yardage back, and then some.

Then, Justin Jones beat Teven Jenkins for a “sack” that set Chicago back again. Facing third-and-17, Fields got good protection and found rookie Tyler Scott for an 18-yard completion to move the chains.

With the clock winding down, Fields found Moore for an 8-yard completion and clocked the ball with 0.6 remaining to give Cairo Santos a chance to win the game. Santos drilled the 50-yard field goal to seal the win for the offense.

While you’d like to limit the mistakes as a whole on offense, the nature of the game is overcoming them and finding a way to deliver. Which is exactly what Fields and the offense accomplished.

The Bad

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

There’s no doubt that Fields is arguably the NFL’s most dangerous running quarterback, but many are expecting him to improve as a passer in a pivotal third season. While Fields has improved in the short passing game — a noted struggle last year — the deep ball hasn’t exactly been prevalent at training camp so far.

According to CHGO’s Greg Braggs, who’s been in attendance throughout camp, his “concern is building for the vertical passing game.” Braggs noted he hasn’t “seen enough of it.”

There were several instances during Tuesday’s practice where deep ball attempts fell incomplete, which has been a trend. Is it time to worry? Not yet. It’s important not to overreact to practice and let the play speak for itself on the football field.

The Noteworthy

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire