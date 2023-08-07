Fields Focus: Breaking down Justin Fields during Bears Family Fest

The Chicago Bears held their annual Family Fest at Soldier Field on Sunday, and there was plenty to digest from the padded session.

Justin Fields is entering a pivotal third season, where the expectation is he’ll have a breakout season following some big offseason additions, including wide receiver DJ Moore. After emerging as an elite rusher last season, Fields needs to make strides as a passer. Luckily, Fields has consistency for the first time in his NFL career as he’ll play his second year in Luke Getsy’s offense.

We’re taking a look at the good, the bad and the noteworthy with Fields from the 10th practice of Bears training camp:

The Good

Justin Fields had his best practice of the three-day weekend during Sunday’s Family Fest, where he was at his best in the red zone, connecting with tight end Cole Kmet and wide receiver Chase Claypool for touchdowns.

During the offense’s second 11-on-11 drill, Fields went 4-of-4, including a 14-yard touchdown to receiver DJ Moore.

Later during the “move the ball” period, Fields led the offense on a nine-play, 74-yard touchdown drive, which culminated in a 19-yard touchdown pass to Moore.

“Today it was good,” head coach Matt Eberflus said of the first-team offense Sunday. “There’s a lot of good operation there. I love the connections that we made with DJ and Clay. There were some really good connections there. And I like the way some of the runners were running. When we’re running behind the one line it’s a little bit different. [than] when you’re running with twos and threes. We have to have a good blend of that because I think we’ve been doing a good job of running the football during camp so far. And really the screen game has really picked up. We’re really doing a good job with all types of screens. And that’s starting to pay off for us.”

The Bad

Fields had his sharpest practice in the last few days, so there wasn’t a whole lot of bad to note. His lone blemish came in low red zone drill against the first-team defense.

Fields was targeting receiver Chase Claypool on a corner route but cornerback Jaylon Johnson read it and came away with an impressive interception.

But Fields bounced back on the ensuing play, where the offensive line gave him plenty of time to find receiver DJ Moore in the back of the end zone for a touchdown (more on that below). Mistakes are going to happen, but it’s how Fields responds that’s important.

The Noteworthy

What People Are Saying

Crowd-pleaser: Justin Fields hits DJ Moore for a 19-yard TD to cap a 74-yard drive for the Bears first-team offense in 11-on-11 vs. the second-unit D. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) August 6, 2023

Practice ends on a good note! Justin Fields just made his best throw of the day on his last one. DJ Moore was blanketed across the middle on the back middle of the end zone but Fields made a tight window throw and DJ Moore showed great hands to bring it in. All day to throw. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 6, 2023

#Bears HC Matt Eberflus on Justin Fields looking better today: “It was good. Love the connections we made with DJ (Moore) and Clay (Chase Claypool).The screen game has really picked up.” — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 6, 2023

Man of the people 🫡 pic.twitter.com/h8ONhFrZmm — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 6, 2023

Justin Fields with a dime ball to DJ Moore! #BearDown pic.twitter.com/HtW8RgN9Nx — Da Bear Essentials Podcast ™ (@DaBearsPod) August 6, 2023

#Bears WR DJ Moore on Justin Fields progress: “Making checks on his own. Making a lot of plays off script plays, which they say he wasn’t doing last year.” — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 6, 2023

Final 2 minute drill of the day starts with Justin Fields on a checkdown to Cole Kmet and the an out route to DJ Moore who got both feet in and stopped the clock. Fields let it go before Moore came out of his break. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 6, 2023

This throw from Justin Fields must have been generated from AI because I was told he’s a running back. pic.twitter.com/yD2FkFeGKi — Nick Penticoff (@NickPenticoff) August 6, 2023

