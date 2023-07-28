Fields Focus: Breaking down Justin Fields on Day 2 of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Wednesday for their first open workout of the summer, and there was plenty to digest from Day 2.

Justin Fields is entering a pivotal third season, where the expectation is he’ll have a breakout season following some big offseason additions, including wide receiver DJ Moore. After emerging as an elite rusher last season, Fields needs to make strides as a passer. Luckily, Fields has consistency for the first time in his NFL career as he’ll play his second year in Luke Getsy’s offense.

We’re taking a look at the good, the bad and the noteworthy with Fields from the second practice of Bears training camp:

The Good

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Justin Fields had another strong practice on Day 2 of training camp, where he was sharp and made several impressive throws in the team’s first open practice.

The Fields-Moore connection continued to thrive, as the pair accounted for a couple of standout throws, including Moore making a leaping grab over the middle of the field and Fields finding Moore in stride for a deep completion.

The Justin Fields, DJ Moore continued to be a thing on Day 2 of Bears camp. Two plays in particular stand out from 7s. 1) Fields lofted ball over LBs & Moore made leaping grab over the middle 2) Moore streaked down the sideline & Fields put it in small window to hit in stride — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) July 27, 2023

Fields also connected with speedy rookie Tyler Scott in stride for a touchdown with cornerback Michael Ojemudia in coverage during 1-on-1 drills, perhaps a sign of things to come this season.

The Bad

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Fields had another clean practice on Thursday, where there weren’t any turnovers reported from those in attendance. While Fields had an interception dropped by safety Elijah Hicks, it was another overall solid day for QB1.

While things didn’t operate as smoothly on offense as Day 1, Fields was sharp and made some impressive throws.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy didn’t sound too worried about pre-snap penalties and drops on Thursday, which he believes will get cleaned up along the way.

“Try not to get too excited one way or the other,” he said.

The Noteworthy

What People Are Saying

Man, when Justin Fields needs a play to be made, he is going to go to DJ Moore. Fields just connected with Moore, AGAIN, on the right side. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) July 27, 2023

The Justin Fields, DJ Moore continued to be a thing on Day 2 of Bears camp. Two plays in particular stand out from 7s. 1) Fields lofted ball over LBs & Moore made leaping grab over the middle 2) Moore streaked down the sideline & Fields put it in small window to hit in stride — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) July 27, 2023

Look for another Justin Fields-deep-to-DJ Moore highlight from the Bears’ social media team today. Pretty pass. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) July 27, 2023

There was ALOT of this today. My first look at DJ Moore lived up to the hype. I’ve played w some good WR’s in my day and this guy is up there w any of them. #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears

pic.twitter.com/2xEjyE3UZG — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) July 27, 2023

Not the cleanest 7-on-7 period I’ve seen, but Justin Fields just dropped a dime down the far sideline to DJ Moore. Great touch and accuracy. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) July 27, 2023

The Justin Fields to DJ Moore connection again. Fields delivered a strike and Moore made a nice play. Rookie Tyrique Stevenson was in coverage. Excellent route by Moore. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) July 27, 2023

Justin Fields just showed off one of those adjusted arm slot throws. Little side arm action on a short completion to Cole Kmet. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) July 27, 2023

The Justin Fields to DJ Moore connection continues to look good. Couple nice plays during 7-on-7 today. Another nice catch by Moore in 11-on-11. He went up an high-pointed a ball along the sideline. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) July 27, 2023

The reaction people have to just seeing Justin Fields is remarkable. Especially kids. He’s at hero status. I’m not overstating when I say I haven’t seen a reaction to a Chicago athlete like this since MJ. He has the potential of owning this city. 🐻🔽 #DaBears pic.twitter.com/tW6RDwEgHx — FitzMagic🍀 (@CheapSeats411) July 27, 2023

Seeing some of the straight line speed and explosiveness out of WR Tyler Scott in one on one drills. Justin Fields hit him with a deep ball and Scott had big separation on Michael Ojemudia, a third year DB out of Iowa. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) July 27, 2023

The Bears wrapped up their first outdoor practice of training camp under the sweltering sun. Some intensity on display as work began in earnest. The Justin Fields-to-DJ Moore connection continues to be a highlight. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) July 27, 2023

Justin Fields. Man of the people. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/2o8YdRt5D0 — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) July 27, 2023

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire