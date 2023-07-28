Fields Focus: Breaking down Justin Fields on Day 2 of Bears training camp

Alyssa Barbieri
The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Wednesday for their first open workout of the summer, and there was plenty to digest from Day 2.

Justin Fields is entering a pivotal third season, where the expectation is he’ll have a breakout season following some big offseason additions, including wide receiver DJ Moore. After emerging as an elite rusher last season, Fields needs to make strides as a passer. Luckily, Fields has consistency for the first time in his NFL career as he’ll play his second year in Luke Getsy’s offense.

We’re taking a look at the good, the bad and the noteworthy with Fields from the second practice of Bears training camp:

The Good

Justin Fields had another strong practice on Day 2 of training camp, where he was sharp and made several impressive throws in the team’s first open practice.

The Fields-Moore connection continued to thrive, as the pair accounted for a couple of standout throws, including Moore making a leaping grab over the middle of the field and Fields finding Moore in stride for a deep completion.

Fields also connected with speedy rookie Tyler Scott in stride for a touchdown with cornerback Michael Ojemudia in coverage during 1-on-1 drills, perhaps a sign of things to come this season.

The Bad

Fields had another clean practice on Thursday, where there weren’t any turnovers reported from those in attendance. While Fields had an interception dropped by safety Elijah Hicks, it was another overall solid day for QB1.

While things didn’t operate as smoothly on offense as Day 1, Fields was sharp and made some impressive throws.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy didn’t sound too worried about pre-snap penalties and drops on Thursday, which he believes will get cleaned up along the way.

“Try not to get too excited one way or the other,” he said.

The Noteworthy

What People Are Saying

