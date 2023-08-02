Fields Focus: Breaking down Justin Fields on Day 6 of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Monday for their sixth workout of the summer, and there was plenty to digest from their first day in pads.

Justin Fields is entering a pivotal third season, where the expectation is he’ll have a breakout season following some big offseason additions, including wide receiver DJ Moore. After emerging as an elite rusher last season, Fields needs to make strides as a passer. Luckily, Fields has consistency for the first time in his NFL career as he’ll play his second year in Luke Getsy’s offense.

We’re taking a look at the good, the bad and the noteworthy with Fields from the sixth practice of Bears training camp:

The Good

Justin Fields and the Bears offense had an impressive start to practice during the first team period, including Fields finding wide receiver DJ Moore for a 5-yard slant, which Moore than turned into a 60-plus yard gain before he was pushed out of bounds by safety Eddie Jackson.

After going three-and-out on their first two-minute drill, where they failed to convert on third-and-2, the offense converted on their second try.

After an incompletion to Chase Claypool on the first play, Fields connected with rookie Tyler Scott on a 48-yard bomb to set them up on the 22-yard line. Fields gained five yards with his legs before buying time and finding, who else, Moore for a 17-yard touchdown. Head coach Matt Eberflus was effusive in his praise of Fields executed that final two-minute drill.

“Yeah, I thought he did a good job of going through his reads to start, so he went through his progression and then he felt the pocket break down and then he did his thing,” Eberflus said. “And that’s what we’re talking about. During situations, which is that was a situation right? We’re in a two-minute end of half. We’re trying to score a touchdown, we’ll take a field goal, where he utilized that. And that was real, you know. Again, the D-line likes to say they got him a couple times, but I’m back there, I can see. It was a real play and did a nice job of finding the open guy. So, we got a chance to work our scramble drill there and find open people.”

The Bad

While Fields and the offense executed on their final two-minute drill, things didn’t operate as smoothly during the 7-on-7 period in the red zone. It started with Fields’ first throw, which was behind Claypool. While he still managed to catch the ball after a slight bobble, the poor throw cost the offense a touchdown.

After not throwing an interception in the first two practices, Fields has now been picked off in four consecutive practices. Although his interception on Tuesday was simply a good play by rookie cornerback Terell Smith, who blanketed Chase Claypool and batted Fields’ pass into the air, which was picked off by Jackson.

The defense also got some pass breakups courtesy of safety A.J. Thomas on Claypool and rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson on Robert Tonyan. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson capped the drill with a PBU on Claypool,

The Noteworthy

It’s been the Justin Fields and DJ Moore show during training camp, but QB1 is also developing a nice rapport with Chase Claypool, who could be in for a big year.

Fields and Claypool connected for some nice completions on Tuesday, including this touchdown on third down during a red zone drill.

We'll work on the celebration 😅 pic.twitter.com/bcGO7Tb0sO — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 1, 2023

Eberflus described the Fields-Claypool connection as “growing,” and it’s shown in how often Fields is targeting Claypool. There’s trust developing between the pair, which bodes well for the regular season.

“It’s good. It’s good. It’s been the last couple days, I can see it growing and growing,” Eberflus said. “He’s starting to learn him. Because again, he wasn’t here in the spring. And we think it’s a real positive thing.”

What People Are Saying

It’s been clear early in training camp that Justin Fields has a strengthened trust in Chase Claypool. Feeding him the football, even in tight coverage, and they’re connecting. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 1, 2023

Two of Justin Fields' best moments today came during an end-of-half 2-minute drill. He hit a deep shot to Tyler Scott, a chunk play the rookie created with eye-opening acceleration and separation. Fields also hit DJ Moore with an off-script TD pass after escaping the pocket. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) August 1, 2023

The biggest change in Justin Fields since his rookie year? His release! It much tighter and compact as well as quicker. He no longer has that big hitch at the top of his throwing motion — Greg Gabriel (@ggabefootball) August 1, 2023

Justin Fields bomb to Tyler Scott into the wind. Super Bowl. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 1, 2023

Day 6 (Pads) Review:

1. Bears DL against the run is 📈

2. Justin Fields threaded the needle A LOT

3. DJ Moore + Fields = Duo of 2023

4. Claypool and Mooney are back

5. Watch out for Dexter Sr. and Pickens

6. Darnell Wright looked 🔥 Highlight video dropping shortly. 🐻⬇️ — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@OfficialJAYCHI) August 1, 2023

Red Zone 1 on 1s Justin Fields with back to back TDs. 1st to Robert Tonyan who Justin fitted over Jaquan Briskers shoulder at the back of the end zone who had his back turned to the QB. 2nd to Darnell Mooney who created separation right before the goalposts with a toe tapper. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 1, 2023

Matt Eberflus confirmed everything we saw on Justin Fields’ scramble drill TD to DJ Moore to end the two-minute, end-of-half situation. There was some pressure but he escaped. There was no “sack.” “It was a real play,” Eberflus said. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 1, 2023

Overheard from a young #Bears fan sporting a Justin Fields jersey: “This is the greatest day of my life.” — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 1, 2023

