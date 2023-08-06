Fields Focus: Breaking down Justin Fields on Day 8 of Bears training camp

Alyssa Barbieri
·6 min read

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Saturday for their ninth workout of the summer, and there was plenty to digest from the padded session.

Justin Fields is entering a pivotal third season, where the expectation is he’ll have a breakout season following some big offseason additions, including wide receiver DJ Moore. After emerging as an elite rusher last season, Fields needs to make strides as a passer. Luckily, Fields has consistency for the first time in his NFL career as he’ll play his second year in Luke Getsy’s offense.

We’re taking a look at the good, the bad and the noteworthy with Fields from the ninth practice of Bears training camp:

The Good

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Fields had an impressive practice on Saturday, where he was committed no turnovers for first day since the second practice of training camp.

Fields was especially productive during the 7-on-7 period, where he went 9-of-10. Fields’ lone incompletion came on a deep ball to rookie receiver Tyler Scott, where the pass was broken up by rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

Multiple media members noted that Fields got the ball out quick during the 7-on-7 period.

During the “win the game” drill with 1:15 left on the clock, Fields led the offense from their own 30-yard line to the opposite 30-yard line, which included a throw to Velus Jones Jr. While the offense wasn’t able to score a touchdown, they did get a field goal out of it.

The Bad

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Fields had an efficient practice where there weren’t many mistakes reported from those in attendance. For the first time since the second day of practice, Fields had a clean day without a turnover.

But if we’re nitpicking here — and we must considering there wasn’t anything bad to report — Fields had one incompletion during the 7-on-7 period. Also, Fields did throw “a wobbly deep ball” intended for receiver Darnell Mooney that was broken up by safety Eddie Jackson.

Despite the nitpicking, it was overall a very solid day for QB1.

The Noteworthy

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

All eyes are on Fields and how he’s progressing in the passing game, but an underrated aspect of his game is how he’s evolving as a leader. There have been a few examples during training camp, including Fields rallying his offensive teammates after they came out flat during Wednesday’s heated practice.

Fields had another impressive display of leadership during Saturday’s practice, where he attempted to cool things down after receiver Chase Claypool and safety Eddie Jackson got into a scuffle.

Fields isn’t a rah-rah guy, but tight end Robert Tonyan said he doesn’t necessarily have to always be that guy to be a leader.

“He doesn’t always have to be the juice guy,” Tonyan said. “That’s not a quarterbacks job. You have to have guys in the room that hold themselves accountable. You can’t put every single thing on this kid’s shoulders.”

Fields has proven himself to be a lead-by-example kind of guy, and that’s something that continues to be on display.

What People Are Saying

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire