Fields Focus: Breaking down Justin Fields on Day 5 of Bears training camp

Alyssa Barbieri
·5 min read

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Monday for their fifth open workout of the summer, and there was plenty to digest from Day 5.

Justin Fields is entering a pivotal third season, where the expectation is he’ll have a breakout season following some big offseason additions, including wide receiver DJ Moore. After emerging as an elite rusher last season, Fields needs to make strides as a passer. Luckily, Fields has consistency for the first time in his NFL career as he’ll play his second year in Luke Getsy’s offense.

We’re taking a look at the good, the bad and the noteworthy with Fields from the fifth practice of Bears training camp:

The Good

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Despite managing his first multi-interception practice of training camp (more on that later), Fields had an overall solid day. He was at his best during the 7-on-7 period, where he completed 8-of-10 passes and managed to spread it around to his receivers, according to The Athletic’s Adam Jahns.

Fields had some nice completions to rookie Tyler Scott and Chase Claypool, who both went against cornerback Jaylon Johnson, according to NBC Sports Chicago’s Josh Schrock. Fields made quick decisions and spread the ball around during his best portion of the day.

The Bad

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fields had his first multi-turnover practice of the summer on Monday, where he tossed a pair of interceptions, including a ball he tried to force to Claypool that was picked off by rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

After a perfectly-executed two-minute drill on Saturday, Fields and the offense had a rough showing against the second-team defense to close practice Monday.

The scenario: 1:30 left on the clock with the ball in their own territory. The drive started out solid, including a couple of nice catches by wide receiver Chase Claypool. Unfortunately, it was derailed by mistakes, including a botched snap by Lucas Patrick and a holding penalty.

With the offense facing first-and-20 with 30 seconds left and the ball near midfield, Fields took a deep shot to Nsimba Webster, which was picked off by undrafted rookie safety Bralen Trahan.

Considering how the Bears struggled late at the end of games last season, the two-minute drill figures to be a focal point throughout the duration of camp.

The Noteworthy

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
There’s no doubt that Fields needs to improve as a passer in his third season, and he’s already showing growth in one particular area of his game: Checkdowns. While Fields showed off his deep-ball accuracy at times last season, he struggled with the short, intermediate passes and taking what the defense gives him. It was clearly a focal point for him this offseason, and it looks to be paying off in practice.

There was an emphasis on checkdowns for Fields during Monday’s practice, including completing three straight during the 7-on-7 period — completions to Scott, Claypool and DJ Moore.

While checkdowns aren’t the flashy plays we’ve gotten used to this summer, it’s an important development for Fields in what was an area of weakness last season.

What People Are Saying

