Fields Focus: Breaking down Justin Fields on Day 5 of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Monday for their fifth open workout of the summer, and there was plenty to digest from Day 5.

Justin Fields is entering a pivotal third season, where the expectation is he’ll have a breakout season following some big offseason additions, including wide receiver DJ Moore. After emerging as an elite rusher last season, Fields needs to make strides as a passer. Luckily, Fields has consistency for the first time in his NFL career as he’ll play his second year in Luke Getsy’s offense.

We’re taking a look at the good, the bad and the noteworthy with Fields from the fifth practice of Bears training camp:

The Good

Despite managing his first multi-interception practice of training camp (more on that later), Fields had an overall solid day. He was at his best during the 7-on-7 period, where he completed 8-of-10 passes and managed to spread it around to his receivers, according to The Athletic’s Adam Jahns.

Fields had some nice completions to rookie Tyler Scott and Chase Claypool, who both went against cornerback Jaylon Johnson, according to NBC Sports Chicago’s Josh Schrock. Fields made quick decisions and spread the ball around during his best portion of the day.

The Bad

Fields had his first multi-turnover practice of the summer on Monday, where he tossed a pair of interceptions, including a ball he tried to force to Claypool that was picked off by rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

After a perfectly-executed two-minute drill on Saturday, Fields and the offense had a rough showing against the second-team defense to close practice Monday.

The scenario: 1:30 left on the clock with the ball in their own territory. The drive started out solid, including a couple of nice catches by wide receiver Chase Claypool. Unfortunately, it was derailed by mistakes, including a botched snap by Lucas Patrick and a holding penalty.

With the offense facing first-and-20 with 30 seconds left and the ball near midfield, Fields took a deep shot to Nsimba Webster, which was picked off by undrafted rookie safety Bralen Trahan.

Considering how the Bears struggled late at the end of games last season, the two-minute drill figures to be a focal point throughout the duration of camp.

The Noteworthy

There’s no doubt that Fields needs to improve as a passer in his third season, and he’s already showing growth in one particular area of his game: Checkdowns. While Fields showed off his deep-ball accuracy at times last season, he struggled with the short, intermediate passes and taking what the defense gives him. It was clearly a focal point for him this offseason, and it looks to be paying off in practice.

There was an emphasis on checkdowns for Fields during Monday’s practice, including completing three straight during the 7-on-7 period — completions to Scott, Claypool and DJ Moore.

While checkdowns aren’t the flashy plays we’ve gotten used to this summer, it’s an important development for Fields in what was an area of weakness last season.

What People Are Saying

Since we’ve been talking a lot about 7-on-7s on Hoge & Jahns, Justin Fields went 8-for-10 in it today at Bears camp. The ball was out quickly with a lot of short stuff. The ball was spread around, too. As Eberflus would say, the ball wasn’t on the ground a lot. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) July 31, 2023

Justin Fields was quick processing today. Chase Claypool balled out. Tyrique Stevenson bounced back from last week. Some really good signs. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) July 31, 2023

#Bears DL Justin Jones on what looks different about the offense this year:

"One and Two. Justin Fields and DJ Moore, yeah, that's different. That's really different. There's been some really nice passes, some really nice balls that drop right into his hands. … But yeah, — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) July 31, 2023

3 straight checkdown completions from Justin Fields in 7 on 7s. One to the left side to Tyler Scott. One to Chase Claypool over the middle. And the last to DJ Moore to the left. Fields spreading it around and the WRs doing a nice job of creating separation and finding a soft… — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) July 31, 2023

Justin is sharp in 7 on 7s. Can't emphasize how much of a #1 DJ Moore is. He adjusts to the ball perfectly. Getting in position like he's a big man in the paint — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) July 31, 2023

In the two-minute situation today at Bears camp, Justin Fields and the offense were rolling vs the 2s with Chase Claypool making two nice catches for first downs. A holding penalty changed that. Fields then took his shot and was intercepted by safety Bralen Trahan in the EZ. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) July 31, 2023

Justin Fields to Tyler Scott is… developing. pic.twitter.com/AYIDp59yPX — Mark Carman (@thecarm) July 31, 2023

We have 1 on 1s going on right now. Justin Fields has completed passes to Robert Tonyan, Darnell Mooney, Daurice Fountain and DJ Moore. Only incompletion was to Tonyan on a second attempt. Jaquan Brisker played tight coverage, but the ball still hit Tonyan in the hands. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) July 31, 2023

