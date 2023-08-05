Fields Focus: Breaking down Justin Fields on Day 8 of Bears training camp

Alyssa Barbieri
·5 min read

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Friday for their eighth workout of the summer, and there was plenty to digest from another non-padded session.

Justin Fields is entering a pivotal third season, where the expectation is he’ll have a breakout season following some big offseason additions, including wide receiver DJ Moore. After emerging as an elite rusher last season, Fields needs to make strides as a passer. Luckily, Fields has consistency for the first time in his NFL career as he’ll play his second year in Luke Getsy’s offense.

We’re taking a look at the good, the bad and the noteworthy with Fields from the eighth practice of Bears training camp:

The Good

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Following a tough practice on Wednesday, Fields was much sharper during Friday’s non-padded workout. That included touchdowns to running back D’Onta Foreman in the flat and receiver Chase Claypool over the middle.

The Bears held two “win the game” drills during practice, and after they failed on the first (more on that below), they rebounded with the second drill, as detailed by NBC Sports Chicago’s Josh Schrock.

Fields opened the second attempt with completions to DJ Moore and Robert Tonyan before faking a spike and hitting Chase Claypool on the sidelines for a 2-yard gain that stopped the clock at 26.5

A 6-yard completion to Moore gave the offense a third-and-2 at the 26-yard line.

Fields dropped back, diagnosed the blitz, and hit running back Travis Homer on a quick wheel route down the sideline with Rasheem Green in drop coverage. Fields threw the ball away on first-and-10 from the 22-yard line, and the Bears took a knee before kicking a game-winning field goal.

Eberflus praised the offense for rebounding both after Wednesday’s rough outing and a failed first “win the game” drill on Friday.

“I thought the offense responded, came back and did a nice job of practice today executing in those areas, and that was good to see a good bounce-back practice for those guys,” Eberflus said.

The Bad

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

While Fields and the offense was much sharper during Wednesday’s practice, they weren’t without their faults. That included the first “win the game” drill, where the offense got the ball on the 50-yard line trailing 17-15 with 1:00 remaining and one timeout against the second-team defense.

Here’s how it went down, per Schrock:

The first attempt to win the game ended before the drive got out of the starting blocks.

Fields’ pass on first down was a little wide of tight end Robert Tonyan and was picked off by cornerback Josh Blackwell. The pass protection on the play was suboptimal, and a poor throw followed. Tonyan’s route also wasn’t as crisp as it needed to be.

The good news is they were able to rebound after that failed attempt.

The Noteworthy

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

While the Justin Fields-DJ Moore connection has been the talk of the summer, there’s another connection brewing with Fields and Chase Claypool.

Claypool has impressed during these first eight practices of camp, and his “growing” connection with Fields has been a big reason why.

Fields and Claypool continue to make plays, as evidenced during Friday’s practice where they connected on an impressive touchdown during 11-on-11 red zone work against the first-team defense.

Fields went through three reads before threading the needle for a tight window completion to Claypool with safety Jaquan Brisker in coverage.

What People Are Saying

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire