Fields Focus: Breaking down Justin Fields on Day 8 of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Friday for their eighth workout of the summer, and there was plenty to digest from another non-padded session.

Justin Fields is entering a pivotal third season, where the expectation is he’ll have a breakout season following some big offseason additions, including wide receiver DJ Moore. After emerging as an elite rusher last season, Fields needs to make strides as a passer. Luckily, Fields has consistency for the first time in his NFL career as he’ll play his second year in Luke Getsy’s offense.

We’re taking a look at the good, the bad and the noteworthy with Fields from the eighth practice of Bears training camp:

The Good

Following a tough practice on Wednesday, Fields was much sharper during Friday’s non-padded workout. That included touchdowns to running back D’Onta Foreman in the flat and receiver Chase Claypool over the middle.

The Bears held two “win the game” drills during practice, and after they failed on the first (more on that below), they rebounded with the second drill, as detailed by NBC Sports Chicago’s Josh Schrock.

Fields opened the second attempt with completions to DJ Moore and Robert Tonyan before faking a spike and hitting Chase Claypool on the sidelines for a 2-yard gain that stopped the clock at 26.5 A 6-yard completion to Moore gave the offense a third-and-2 at the 26-yard line. Fields dropped back, diagnosed the blitz, and hit running back Travis Homer on a quick wheel route down the sideline with Rasheem Green in drop coverage. Fields threw the ball away on first-and-10 from the 22-yard line, and the Bears took a knee before kicking a game-winning field goal.

Eberflus praised the offense for rebounding both after Wednesday’s rough outing and a failed first “win the game” drill on Friday.

“I thought the offense responded, came back and did a nice job of practice today executing in those areas, and that was good to see a good bounce-back practice for those guys,” Eberflus said.

The Bad

While Fields and the offense was much sharper during Wednesday’s practice, they weren’t without their faults. That included the first “win the game” drill, where the offense got the ball on the 50-yard line trailing 17-15 with 1:00 remaining and one timeout against the second-team defense.

Here’s how it went down, per Schrock:

The first attempt to win the game ended before the drive got out of the starting blocks. Fields’ pass on first down was a little wide of tight end Robert Tonyan and was picked off by cornerback Josh Blackwell. The pass protection on the play was suboptimal, and a poor throw followed. Tonyan’s route also wasn’t as crisp as it needed to be.

The good news is they were able to rebound after that failed attempt.

The Noteworthy

While the Justin Fields-DJ Moore connection has been the talk of the summer, there’s another connection brewing with Fields and Chase Claypool.

Claypool has impressed during these first eight practices of camp, and his “growing” connection with Fields has been a big reason why.

Fields and Claypool continue to make plays, as evidenced during Friday’s practice where they connected on an impressive touchdown during 11-on-11 red zone work against the first-team defense.

Fields went through three reads before threading the needle for a tight window completion to Claypool with safety Jaquan Brisker in coverage.

What People Are Saying

JUSTIN FIELDS TO CHASE CLAYPOOL FOR A TIGHT WINDOW TOUCHDOWN!!! Man, I wish I could show you this one. What a beautiful play by Fields. What a catch from Claypool in Red Zone 11 on 11s. These 2 are dominating camp together. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 4, 2023

Justin Fields looking quick through 3 reads before throwing a tight-window completion 👀 Fields was consistently late through progressions in 2022, so any step forward should have a major impact on the offense. If he’s trusting his eyes & ripping it, I’ll live with the outcome👍 https://t.co/2ynSSbRMn1 — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) August 4, 2023

Nicest play from Justin Fields in 11 on 11s came in the form of a 2 yard dig route by Donta Foreman to the middle of the field. Fields had pressure in his face but put it on a dime to Foreman who had space to go upfield after the catch. Fields exuberantly clapped his hands. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 4, 2023

Bears have not done a lot of full speed team work today, but in the limited reps we’ve seen there’s a noticeable increase in the Juice Factor from the offense. They’re out there celebrating successes with more gusto, as Justin Fields requested after Wednesday’s flat practice. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 4, 2023

Justin Fields with a nice throw to Chase Claypool over the middle for a touchdown in red zone. Fields went through his reads and found the WR who beat Brisker. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 4, 2023

Better day for the #Bears offense, although still far from clean. Biggest throw from Justin Fields came on a 3rd down "gotta have it" in the 2-min drill. Nice touch to Travis Homer for a first down to set up a game-winning FG. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 4, 2023

#Bears DE Yannick Ngakoue on Justin Fields: "I can't wait to be his teammate and I can't wait to see him help us win football games." — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 4, 2023

Red Zone 1 on 1s from Justin Fields to start have been impressive. Chase Claypool runs a post and a 1 handed catch. Extremely impressive. Nice throw from Fields. Then, St. Brown with a stutter step shake to the left corner of the end zone with a perfect ball from Fields. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 4, 2023

Few things after watching this back a couple times. 1. Mooney in backfield? Getsy gonna have some fun with our weapons 2. Great right window throw by Fields 3. Great processing to get to third read and score https://t.co/xu1IpWT81f — Zach Jonkman (@zachjonkman) August 4, 2023

