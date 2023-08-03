Fields Focus: Breaking down Justin Fields on Day 7 of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Monday for their sixth workout of the summer, and there was plenty to digest from their second day in pads.

Justin Fields is entering a pivotal third season, where the expectation is he’ll have a breakout season following some big offseason additions, including wide receiver DJ Moore. After emerging as an elite rusher last season, Fields needs to make strides as a passer. Luckily, Fields has consistency for the first time in his NFL career as he’ll play his second year in Luke Getsy’s offense.

We’re taking a look at the good, the bad and the noteworthy with Fields from the seventh practice of Bears training camp:

The Good

It was a rough day for Justin Fields and the offense on Wednesday (more on that later), but he did turn things around during the final two-minute drill to close practice.

During the two-minute drill, Fields completed 6-of-9 passes with three completions to tight end Cole Kmet for 28 yards. While the offense had to settle for a field goal rather than scoring the touchdown, it was a positive end to what was a rough day for Fields and the offense.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney spoke to how Fields has grown in this offense in the second year, which leads to those efficient two-minute drills.

“We’ll do a two minute drill and he’ll call the plays himself,” Mooney said. “That’s something that he wasn’t able to do last year.”

The Bad

Fields and the offense had a rough day in their second padded practice, which included an especially brutal series during 7-on-7 where Fields threw two interceptions. The first hit tight end Robert Tonyan in the hands and bounced into the air, where rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was waiting for the pick. The next was a pass intended for Chase Claypool, which sailed high and was picked off by safety Jaquan Brisker.

Fields was also picked off by cornerback Kyler Gordon on a pass intended for Velus Jones Jr. during the first team period.

While it was a rough outing for the offense, Getsy isn’t worried.

“We don’t play touch football, so I’m OK. I’m not going to overreact,” Getsy said. “Shoot, I probably got more emotional than anybody else today. It was touch football. That wasn’t real football. We’re a physical football team. We run through tackles and all that stuff. I’m not going to get too worked up about that.”

The Noteworthy

The Bears kicked things up a notch during Wednesday’s practice, which made for the longest and most intense practice of the summer. And there was plenty of chirping from the defense as the offense struggled.

The thing that was brought up repeatedly during post-practice pressers with Fields, Luke Getsy and Darnell Mooney was the lack of energy from the offense.

Fields said he talked to his teammates after practice because he felt the unit as a whole came out a little flat. He referenced the Bears defensive backs celebrating after big plays fueled the defense.

“I just talked to the guys after practice,” he said. “Every little win that we have on the field, we just need to have energy about it because energy is contagious. That’s one thing I think the defense does well is every little thing they do well, the DBs are always hyping stuff up. They’re always [yelling] ‘ahhhhhh,’ and that just gets the whole defense going. I told the offense today that we just need to have that same juice as the defense did.

Mooney echoed the sentiment, where he said it’s sometimes his job to get his quarterback going when Fields is “so locked in.”

“He has to he has to understand that he is our leader and our guy, so we go as far as he goes, and he has to come in with that juice,” Mooney said. “…sometimes he’s just so locked in, so dialed into what he’s doing, he has to sometimes click in, like, ‘Hey, I gotta get my guys jumping.’ And that’s why sometimes I’ll come up to him just hit him in the back of the head or jump up to him that I’m trying to get him like, not so locked in. So we understand, like, ‘Hey, we looking at you to see how far we can go.'”

What People Are Saying

Absolutely loved how Justin Fields handled the questions today after a day he said "the defense won." Seemed fully confident and in control of what is happening with himself and the offense. Life lessons: Not how many times you get knocked down but how fast you get back up. — Mark Carman (@thecarm) August 2, 2023

Luke Getsy has said multiple times that he loves how the defense is playing Justin Fields and the starting offense. The defense is challenging Fields and giving him different looks. pic.twitter.com/KmGm42QNJm — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 2, 2023

It sounds like the #Bears are repping Justin Fields in 7 on 7 exactly as they should be — they're challenging Fields to be a dropback passer versus 7 (sometimes 8) in coverage. In games he'll have PA moving ILBs and spys taking guys out of coverage. Make it tougher in August! — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) August 2, 2023

Bears WR Darnell Mooney told reporters that QB Justin Fields has the playbook down now. “We’ll do a two minute drill and he’ll call the plays himself. That’s something that he wasn’t able to do last year.” pic.twitter.com/2TO9Y7BATc — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) August 2, 2023

Justin Fields talked to the offense after practice, as he felt like they came out flat and lacked energy. “We need to have the same juice as the defense.” — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 2, 2023

EXTREMELY Important note to take into consideration when reacting to camp‼️ Justin Fields said in his presser that the offense is NOT game planing for the defense. They have a sheet of plays that they are running no matter what Practice isn’t even close to a real game. PRACTICE pic.twitter.com/uCN34GF0yS — DeeksView (@DeeksViewOG) August 2, 2023

Justin Fields after being picked by Kyler Gordon stepped up and delivered a strike to Velus Jones Jr. on the next play. Got right back on the horse. — Mark Carman (@thecarm) August 2, 2023

Justin Fields side arm. pic.twitter.com/0ZvjBtaTjT — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 2, 2023

In the final team drill — a two-minute situation — Justin Fields marched the offense from their own 25 to the second team defense’s 6 before stalling. Cairo Santos made the FG. Cole Kmet (three catches) and Chase Claypool stood out on the drive. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 2, 2023

I completely agree with Mark. Justin Fields handled his press conference really well. He knows the defense is challenging the offense and, in turn, making the offense a better unit at the end of the day. https://t.co/idNe0AAGtw — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 2, 2023

This was the best press conference in Justin Fields career, in my opinion. He is sounding more and more like a seasoned vet. He’s no longer just a kid fresh outta college 🥹 https://t.co/OqCEx9lCqS — DeeksView (@DeeksViewOG) August 2, 2023

The defense was CHIRPING at the offense all day at Bears practice, but Justin Fields welcomes it. Wants his guys chirping back after they make big plays. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 2, 2023

