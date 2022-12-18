Fields first QB with 1,000 rush yards and 8 TD's in one season

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Fields first QB with 1,000 rush yards, 8 TD's in a season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields broke another record. What's new?

According to ESPN Stats, Fields is the first quarterback in NFL history to record 1,000 yards in a season while rushing for eight or more touchdowns.

He beat out Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick, the only other two qualified candidates for this stat, with rushing touchdowns in the seasons they rushed for over 1,000 yards.

Not only did Fields eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in a season, but on his way, he broke the Bears' franchise record for single-season rushing yards for a quarterback at the 976-yard mark.

Now, with three games left, Fields has his sights set on Lamar Jackson's NFL record for single-season rushing yards for a quarterback. Fields is 207 yards away from breaking Jackson's 1,206-yard record.

"I’m already deep in it this year, so might as well try to go get that record," Fields said. "I think I need, what, 206? So, three games left? That’s about 70 yards a game? We’ll see what happens."'

