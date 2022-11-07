Fields' emergence giving Bears hope for brighter future

·4 min read

CHICAGO (AP) One question loomed as large as a Chicago skyscraper when the Bears began the season. And it looks as though Justin Fields is starting to give them the answer they hoped to received.

The former Ohio State star is showing signs he just might be the quarterback to solidify the position. And that by far is the biggest development of the season.

The Bears (3-6) passed the halfway point with reason to feel there's hope, with Fields progressing and the offense starting to put up points at a rate that hasn't been seen in Chicago in a long time. The encouraging signs were there in a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

''It's really a joy to see him mature, see him get better and him wanting to improve every single week,'' coach Matt Eberflus said Monday.

The quarterback question was by far the biggest coming into the season, the first under general manager Ryan Poles and Eberflus. The Bears made no splashy offseason additions to fix a struggling offense and were banking largely on improvement from within, particularly by their quarterback.

Fields, coming off a shaky rookie season after being drafted with the No. 11 overall pick, struggled early this year. But he has found a groove in recent weeks, with the Bears calling more designed runs. He's looking more comfortable passing, too, though the numbers remain far from gaudy. But after being at the bottom of the league in passer rating, Fields was 22nd through Sunday.

Against Miami, he was something to see.

Fields simply dazzled, setting an NFL record for a quarterback in a regular-season game by running for 178 yards. That topped Michael Vick's 173 for Atlanta against Minnesota in 2002. Colin Kaepernick ran for 181 yards for San Francisco in a playoff victory over Green Bay during the 2012 season.

Fields scrambled for a 61-yard touchdown - the longest run by a Bears quarterback - and threw for three scores. He also became the first player since at least 1950 with at least 150 yards rushing and three TD passes in a game.

It was just the latest in a string of performances showing he just might be the man for the job.

Fields, the No. 11 pick in the 2021 draft, has thrown for 851 yards, completing 76 of 120 passes, with eight touchdowns with two interceptions in his last five games. He also has rushed for 455 yards and three TDs in that time.

''Just when you see him running and we're, like, running a route, you can kind of tell from his demeanor,'' tight end Cole Kmet said. ''All right, just get out of his way. Let him do his thing.''

WHAT'S WORKING

The run game. The Bears are averaging a league-leading 195.4 yards rushing per game. It's not just Fields, who has a team-high 602 yards and is averaging 6.6 per attempt - second to Baltimore's Lamar Jackson. Khalil Herbert has 586 yards and is averaging 6 yards per attempt.

WHAT'S NOT

The defense. The Monsters of the Midway weren't exactly striking fear in opponents even when they had three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn and linebacker Roquan Smith. By trading the two most important players in their front seven, the defense figures to be in for more rough times.

The Bears have allowed 84 points over the past two games. They got torched for 49 at Dallas two weeks ago after sending Quinn to Philadelphia and were picked apart by Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill in the 35-32 loss to Miami on Sunday following Smith's trade to Baltimore.

STOCK UP

Herbert. Along with Fields, Herbert has also made a big jump in his second season. He has already surpassed his total of 433 yards last season, and his average per carry is up substantially from 4.2 as a rookie.

STOCK DOWN

WR/KR Velus Jones Jr. The rookie muffed two punts in a three-game span last month, contributing to losses against the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders. He lost that job to Dante Pettis.

INJURIES

CB Kindle Vildor (ankle) was hurt in the Miami game. But the Bears' most important players are healthy.

KEY NUMBER

125.7 - The Bears clearly have room to grow in the passing game, considering they're averaging a league-low 125.7 yards.

UP NEXT

The Bears host the Detroit Lions, who stopped a five-game losing streak by handing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers their fifth loss in a row.

---

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Recommended Stories

  • Paxlovid effective in reducing risk of long COVID symptoms: study

    A recent preprint study found that Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid may be effective in reducing the risk of developing long COVID in patients recovering from coronavirus infections. The study, funded by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), looked through the VA’s health care databases and identified individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 between March and…

  • Cole Kmet's growth is under-the-radar aspect of Bears' offensive success

    Justin Fields is the headliner, but he's not the only member of a young offense who is getting better with each week.

  • Bears' Cole Kmet praises Luke Getsy's 'great feel' for playcalling

    The Bears offense has started to put up points against some of the best defenses in the NFL.

  • Cowboys poised for playoffs with history of failure hovering

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) The Dallas Cowboys have matched their 6-2 record from a season ago, when they won the NFC East, under more difficult circumstances this year given quarterback Dak Prescott's thumb injury. A franchise with five Super Bowl titles hasn't even reached the NFC championship game since the 1995 season and hasn't made consecutive trips to the playoffs in 15 years. It was the second time in three tries that Prescott and star running back Ezekiel Elliott lost their playoff opener.

  • 5 highlights from Justin Fields' NFL record game vs. the Dolphins

    Justin Fields set all kinds of records when the Bears took on the Dolphins in NFL Week 9. These were the most impressive plays.

  • At 6-3, NFC West-leading Seahawks defying expectations

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) Before the season, oddsmakers set the over-under on the number of wins for the Seattle Seahawks at 5 1/2. Halfway through the season, those who were bullish on the Seahawks have already cashed in, and Seattle is pushing toward the playoffs. ''Sometimes it's good for people to not place expectations on you, to play as the underdog, and I don't know if that'll continue, but it's kind of good for where we are right now,'' Seattle quarterback Geno Smith said.

  • NFL Winners and Losers: Bears lose but more important, QB Justin Fields has arrived

    The Bears might have a quarterback.

  • COVID Isn't Over Folks. Here's How to Help Protect Yourself

    Many Americans have started to return normal or at least a “new normal” since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But just because we’re now (grudgingly) back to our morning commutes doesn’t mean the pandemic is over.

  • The Justin Fields transformation is real, and it is spectacular

    Justin Fields is finally looking like the passer -- and the player -- we hoped he would be. How far can Fields take that in 2022?

  • 49ers in position for another 2nd half playoff run

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The first half of the season has been a bit of a roller coaster for the San Francisco 49ers as they try to build on last season's trip to the NFC title game. ''You just want a chance to get into the tournament and with where we stand now, I still feel we have a very good chance of that,'' coach Kyle Shanahan said before the bye week. With the exception of a two-game stretch against the Falcons and Chiefs when injuries played a role, the Niners have been one of the top defenses in the league, ranking sixth in points allowed (18.4 per game) and third in yards per play allowed (4.75).

  • Bears report card: Grades for offense, defense in loss vs. Dolphins

    Justin Fields and the offense once again received high marks, but the Bears' defense continued to struggle in the loss to the Dolphins.

  • Chiefs marvel at Mahomes yet realize he can't do it alone

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Nick Bolton is supposed to be thinking about the next defensive series when he's on the sideline, especially considering the Kansas City Chiefs linebacker is responsible for making sure his guys are lined up properly on the field. There was the third-and-17 play that broke down, when Mahomes scrambled seemingly eight different directions before he was wrestled down after a 20-yard gain. The third-and-9 play, when the Chiefs needed a touchdown with just over four minutes to go, and Mahomes took off to his right and bulldozed his way into the end zone.

  • Ravens announce inactives for Week 9 vs. Saints

    The Baltimore Ravens announced the inactive players for Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints.

  • SD Supreme Court denies former Watertown man's request to revoke guilty plea to 2020 rape

    A former Watertown man did not make a convincing argument to revoke his guilty plea entered to a charge of rape in 2021, the supreme court has ruled.

  • Robinhood Is Shining Versus Peers, Analyst Says

    Mizuho analyst reiterated a Buy rating on Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD), with a price target of $14.00. He recently hosted a lunch meeting in Palo Alto with CEO & Co-Founder Vlad Tenev & CFO Jason Warnick. Also Read: Robinhood Analysts Praise Q3 Earnings, 'Product Innovation': Are Expectations Now Running High For Coinbase? Following a remarkable 3Q marked by stabilized growth and strong cost controls, he was encouraged to hear about HOOD's success in increasing Gold cash sweep balances,

  • Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes denies plans to enter Capitol

    Rhodes discussed multiple baseless conspiracy theories and made sexually explicit jokes on the witness stand

  • Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel reacts to Colts coach Frank Reich's firing

    Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Monday abut AFC South Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire coach Frank Reich on Monday.

  • Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes set an NFL record for passing yards in Sunday night’s game

    The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.

  • Despite injured elbow, Josh Allen threw the farthest pass in the NFL in six years

    Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his right elbow late in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, but that didn’t take any strength off his throwing arm. Allen’s final pass, an incompletion to wide receiver Gabe Davis, was the farthest pass thrown in the NFL in the last six seasons. The NFL has a microchip in every [more]

  • NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Where Eagles stand after win vs. Texans

    With Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season mostly in the books, let's take a look at the updated power rankings heading into Week 10.