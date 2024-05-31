Fielding error costly as Curve beat Sea Dogs, 6-5

May 30—A fielding error by reliever Alex Hoppe led to an unearned run in the sixth inning that helped the Altoona Curve beat the Portland Sea Dogs 6-5 Thursday night in an Eastern League game at Altoona, Pennsylvania.

With two outs, Kervin Pichardo walked and Seth Beer reached on an error by Hoppe, leaving runners on first and second. Then Pichardo scored on a single to right by Dustin Peterson.

The Sea Dogs took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Kyle Teel and a two-run homer by Nick Yorke.

The Curve scored once in the third and took the lead with a four-run fifth inning. Sammy Siani and Wyatt Hendrie had RBI singles and Connor Scott drove in two with a double.

Portland tied the game in the sixth with a pair of sacrifice flies by Mickey Gasper and Tyler Miller.

Teel was 3 for 4 and Yorke was 2 for 4.

