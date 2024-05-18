Fieldhouse, concessions focus of $3.5M project at TC

May 17—SHARPSVILLE — If you've ever been to a Tri-Central football game and wanted a snack at halftime, you might have found yourself waiting awhile.

Superintendent Dave Driggs knows.

"It'd be middle of the third quarter and you have 100 people in line," he said.

That backlog should be a thing of the past when the 2025 football season rolls around.

Tri-Central Community Schools is planning to take on $3.5 million in bonds to renovate its fieldhouse and construct a new concession stand.

The new concession stand will be built near the northeast corner of the football field. It will be larger, which will allow more people to be served at once, reducing wait times.

Athletic director Andy Steele said one of the reasons for long waits at the concession stand was due to a lack of space, which limited the number of staff who could work.

There will also be picnic tables where people can sit, eat and watch the game. Steele said this will be an improvement as fans are currently blocked off from seeing the game at concessions due to the home bleachers.

The field house will be renovated to allow for two teams to use the facility at a time. Currently, only the Tri-Central football team uses the fieldhouse as a locker room during games. The visiting team uses the school.

"This will make it easier for visiting teams to get to the field without walking across the parking lot," Steele said via email. "There will also be restrooms and showers in each locker room for the players."

This will be a benefit during baseball season, too, as those teams use the fieldhouse.

An athletic trainer's room will also be added.

"This will help provide quick service to the players that need it, instead of being carted up to the school," Steele said.

The project is not expected to raise taxes. Tri-Central will use debt replacement to finance the project. This involves taking on new debt when old debt is paid off. This practice keeps a stable tax rate.

Technically, a building corporation will take on the debt. It's part of a complicated financing process that keeps the debt from being applied to the school corporation's books, but for all intents and purposes, it's debt Tri-Central pays off.

Driggs said they are still waiting on a price estimate for renovations — the project is in the early paperwork phases — but will not cost the entire $3.5 million. Whatever funds are leftover will be kept for future, undecided work.

A rough timeline has the renovations complete for football season 2025, possibly earlier and in time for baseball that spring.

