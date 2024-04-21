Fielder, Kenseth, and Stricker inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

(WFRV) – Three Wisconsin sports legends were honored on Saturday evening in Milwaukee.

Prince Fielder, Matt Kenseth, and Steve Stricker were apart of the 74th anniversary class to be inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame.

Fielder played seven seasons with the Brewers from 2005 to 2011 and played 998 games during his seven year career in Milwaukee. The first baseman holds the franchise record for most home runs in a single season (2007, 50), runs batted in (2009, 141), and walks (114, 2010). Fielder hit .282/.390/.540 and slugged 230 home runs during his tenure with Milwaukee.

“It means a lot. This is where I started my career so it definitely means a lot. My kids grew up here. My wife’s here. Today feels special because this is where I started my career and started my family”, Fielder told Local 5.

Stricker, an Edgerton native, was the 2021 Ryder Cup Captain and led Team U.S.A. to a record breaking 19-9 victory over Europe at Whistling. The golf legend has posted 40 professional career wins that was recently capped off by taking home the PGA Tour Champions Player of the Year in 2023.

“What an honor, right? Kind of shocking in one regard that I’m this old and I’m going into something like this. Its seemed to have happened so fast. It feels like junior golf and my first years in pros was just a few years ago”, Stricker expressed. “Very humbled and blessed to be a part of it. I’m excited to be here.”

Kenseth, a Cambridge native, soared to the top of racing in the early 2000’s as he took home the Winston Cup Series Rookie of the Year award and became the Winston Cup Champion just three years later. Kenseth racked up two Daytona 500 wins (2009 and 2012) wins during his career and finished first place 39 times during his Cup Series career.

“I’ve never really thought of myself as an athlete throughout my life. It’s really quite the honor to be in here. I read through all the names of all the other people that have been inducted into this and to me, it never feels like my name belongs with those. It’s just a big honor and excited for it”, Kenseth said.

Fielder, Stricker, and Kenseth are joined in the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame with names such as Brett Favre, Donald Driver, Jordy Nelson, Hank Aaron, Rollie Fingers, Jim Gantner, Vince Lombardi, Paul Molitor, Dave Robinson, and so many more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.