Field Yates appears to be leaning Jalen Hurts over Tua Tagovailoa to silence noise in 2022

Entering the 2022 season, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a lot to prove to his team, coaches and front office, and it’s not much of a secret.

The idea that this is a make-or-break season for Tagovailoa is a bit cliche at this point, but it’s also true. He’s been given a ton of weapons, an improved offensive line and an offensive-minded head coach who brings a system that’s made to take pressure off of the quarterback.

Tagovailoa isn’t the only signal-caller with a lot to prove in 2022. In fact, another quarterback that he used to share a locker room with is also looking to cement his status in the NFL, as Jalen Hurts enters his second full season as the Philadelphia Eagles starter.

This week, Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov spoke to ESPN’s Field Yates about a number of different topics around the league, including which quarterback would silence the noise in 2022. Meirov gave three options – Tagovailoa, Hurts or the New York Giants’ Daniel Jones.

“For me, it’s probably between Tua and Jalen Hurts,” Yates said. “And I think that the best way to silence critics, generally, is for your team to win…But if Jalen can win a playoff game with the Eagles, that to me I think, would go a long way because as we all know, there are these two first-round picks plus an extra second-round pick that is hovering above the Eagles’ franchise for the 2023 draft. And I think the hard part for Tua, who also has two first-round picks hovering around him, is that the Dolphins are part of just a gauntlet conference, right?

“I could see them making the playoffs next year. I could also see them finishing third in their own division and winning more like seven games. And Tyreek Hill has certainly stoked the flame plenty this offseason with his comments about Tua and Mahomes, and vice versa. But I think it’s reflective of the fact that there isn’t a lot of gray area with him. Just being a solid starter probably does not end the conversation. He either needs to be a lock-it-in top-10 guy or we’re going to say, ‘I’m not even sure he’s a top-20 guy.'”

Yates doesn’t come right out and say it, but his response definitely seems like he’s leaning toward Hurts, and that’s probably the right choice at this point.

Hurts brought the Eagles to an 8-7 record in his 15 starts in 2021 while totaling 3,928 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Tagovailoa, in 13 games, produced 2,781 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Based on what we’ve seen to this point, Hurts seems closer. However, when the two teams get on the field this year with their improved offenses, that could change.

