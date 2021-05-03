The field is set for the NCAA Division III Men’s National Championship
The NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Committee has announced who will compete May 11-14 at Oglebay in Wheeling, West Virginia, for the Division III national title. The 72-hole event will feature 37 teams and six individuals, with a cut to the top 18 teams and top six individuals not on those teams after 36 holes.
In Division III, the national-championship field is selected by a combination of automatic qualifying spots and pool selections. Beyond the 30 AQ spots, four teams were selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification and three berths were reserved for Pool C, which are institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion plus any remaining Pool B teams.
The national championship was canceled in 2020, but Illinois Wesleyan returns this year after winning its first national title in program history in 2019.
Conferences Receiving Automatic Qualification Berths (30)
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference – Pennsylvania State Univ. Erie, The Behrend College
American Rivers Conference – Nebraska Wesleyan
American Southwest Conference – Mary Hardin-Baylor
Centennial Conference – Franklin & Marshall
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin – Illinois Wesleyan
Colonial States Athletic Conference – Rosemont
Commonwealth Coast Conference – Western New England
Empire 8 – Utica
Great Northeast Athletic Conference – Albertus Magnus
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference – Rose-Hulman
Landmark Conference – Catholic
Liberty League – Rensselaer Polytechnic
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association – Trine
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth – York College (Pennsylvania)
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom – Stevens Institute of Technology
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – St. John’s (Minnesota)
New England Small College Athletic Conference – Trinity (Connecticut)
North Atlantic Conference – Husson
North Coast Athletic Conference – Denison
North Eastern Athletic Conference – Pennsylvania College of Technology
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference – Aurora
Northwest Conference – Willamette
Ohio Athletic Conference – Otterbein
Old Dominion Athletic Conference – Guilford
Presidents’ Athletic Conference – Westminster PA
Skyline Conference – Farmingdale State
Southern Athletic Association – South – Sewanee
St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Webster
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference – Wisconsin-Superior
USA South Athletic Conference – Piedmont
Pool B Berths (4)
Emory
Trinity Texas
Carnegie Mellon
Christopher Newport
Pool C Berths (3)
Methodist
Huntingdon
St. Thomas Minnesota
Individuals (6)
Kevin Burris, Pfeiffer
Cameron Starr, LaGrange
Lane Roye, McMurry
Jacob Pedersen, Gustavus Adolphus
Declan Hickton, Rochester
Pierce Robinson, Washington & Lee