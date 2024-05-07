Field set for 2024 NCAA Division III men’s golf championship

The NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Committee has announced the

teams and individuals who will partake in the 2024 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships.

The championships, which will be held May 14-17 at Boulder Creek Golf Club, in Boulder City, Nevada, will be hosted by UNLV and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. The team and individual champions will be determined after 72 holes of play or the conclusion of the last fully completed round. Forty-three teams and six individuals not on one of those teams were selected to participate in the championships. After 36 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 18 teams and the top six individuals not on one of those teams.

There are 221 total participants at the 2024 championships. Thirty-four conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the championships. One team was selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that

do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final eight berths were reserved for Pool C, which are institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams. The six individuals are selected from the remaining players who have not qualified with a team. Listed below are the teams and individuals selected for the 2024 championships.

Carnegie Mellon is the defending national champion.

Here’s a look at the field for the 2024 D-III men’s golf national championship:

Automatic qualifiers

Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference – Penn State-Altoona

American Rivers Conference – Luther

American Southwest Conference – LeTourneau

Atlantic East – Marymount (Virginia)

Centennial Conference – Franklin & Marshall College

Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin – Illinois Wesleyan

Commonwealth Coast Conference – Roger Williams

Empire 8 – St. John Fisher

Great Northeast Athletic Conference – New England College

Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference – Rose-Hulman

Landmark Conference –Scranton

Liberty League – Rochester (New York)

Little East – Eastern Connecticut State

Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference – Springfield

Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association – Hope

Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth – York (Pennsylvania)

Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom – Stevens Institute of Technology

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Bethel (Minnesota)

New England Small College Athletic Conference – Tufts

North Atlantic Conference – Husson

North Coast Athletic Conference – Kenyon

Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference – Aurora

Northwest Conference – Whitman

Ohio Athletic Conference – Otterbein

Old Dominion Athletic Conference – Lynchburg

Presidents’ Athletic Conference – Allegheny

Skyline Conference – Farmingdale State

Southern Athletic Association – Oglethorpe

Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Redlands

Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference – Schreiner St. Louis

Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Mississippi University for Women

United East Conference – Penn College

Upper Midwest Athletic Conference – Wisconsin-Superior

USA South Athletic Conference – Methodist

Pool B

Emory

Pool C

Carnegie Mellon

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Huntingdon

Saint John’s (Minnesota)

University of the South

Texas-Dallas

Washington and Lee

Wittenberg

Individuals

Andrew Bennett, Centenary (Louisiana)

Gabe Benson, Concordia-Moorhead

Elliot Parker, Drew

James Alden, Guilford

Avery Stansell, Rhodes

Jacob Mason, Trinity (Texas)

