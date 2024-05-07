Advertisement

Field set for 2024 NCAA Division III men’s golf championship

Cameron Jourdan
·2 min read

The NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Committee has announced the
teams and individuals who will partake in the 2024 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships.

The championships, which will be held May 14-17 at Boulder Creek Golf Club, in Boulder City, Nevada, will be hosted by UNLV and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. The team and individual champions will be determined after 72 holes of play or the conclusion of the last fully completed round. Forty-three teams and six individuals not on one of those teams were selected to participate in the championships. After 36 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 18 teams and the top six individuals not on one of those teams.

There are 221 total participants at the 2024 championships. Thirty-four conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the championships. One team was selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that
do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final eight berths were reserved for Pool C, which are institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams. The six individuals are selected from the remaining players who have not qualified with a team. Listed below are the teams and individuals selected for the 2024 championships.

Carnegie Mellon is the defending national champion.

Here’s a look at the field for the 2024 D-III men’s golf national championship:

Automatic qualifiers

  • Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference – Penn State-Altoona

  • American Rivers Conference – Luther

  • American Southwest Conference – LeTourneau

  • Atlantic East – Marymount (Virginia)

  • Centennial Conference – Franklin & Marshall College

  • Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin – Illinois Wesleyan

  • Commonwealth Coast Conference – Roger Williams

  • Empire 8 – St. John Fisher

  • Great Northeast Athletic Conference – New England College

  • Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference – Rose-Hulman

  • Landmark Conference –Scranton

  • Liberty League – Rochester (New York)

  • Little East – Eastern Connecticut State

  • Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference – Springfield

  • Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association – Hope

  • Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth – York (Pennsylvania)

  • Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom – Stevens Institute of Technology

  • Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Bethel (Minnesota)

  • New England Small College Athletic Conference – Tufts

  • North Atlantic Conference – Husson

  • North Coast Athletic Conference – Kenyon

  • Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference – Aurora

  • Northwest Conference – Whitman

  • Ohio Athletic Conference – Otterbein

  • Old Dominion Athletic Conference – Lynchburg

  • Presidents’ Athletic Conference – Allegheny

  • Skyline Conference – Farmingdale State

  • Southern Athletic Association – Oglethorpe

  • Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Redlands

  • Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference – Schreiner St. Louis

  • Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Mississippi University for Women

  • United East Conference – Penn College

  • Upper Midwest Athletic Conference – Wisconsin-Superior

  • USA South Athletic Conference – Methodist

Pool B

  • Emory

Pool C

  • Carnegie Mellon

  • Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

  • Huntingdon

  • Saint John’s (Minnesota)

  • University of the South

  • Texas-Dallas

  • Washington and Lee

  • Wittenberg

Individuals

  • Andrew Bennett, Centenary (Louisiana)

  • Gabe Benson, Concordia-Moorhead

  • Elliot Parker, Drew

  • James Alden, Guilford

  • Avery Stansell, Rhodes

  • Jacob Mason, Trinity (Texas)

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek