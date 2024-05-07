Field set for 2024 NCAA Division III men’s golf championship
The NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Committee has announced the
teams and individuals who will partake in the 2024 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships.
The championships, which will be held May 14-17 at Boulder Creek Golf Club, in Boulder City, Nevada, will be hosted by UNLV and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. The team and individual champions will be determined after 72 holes of play or the conclusion of the last fully completed round. Forty-three teams and six individuals not on one of those teams were selected to participate in the championships. After 36 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 18 teams and the top six individuals not on one of those teams.
There are 221 total participants at the 2024 championships. Thirty-four conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the championships. One team was selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that
do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final eight berths were reserved for Pool C, which are institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams. The six individuals are selected from the remaining players who have not qualified with a team. Listed below are the teams and individuals selected for the 2024 championships.
Carnegie Mellon is the defending national champion.
Here’s a look at the field for the 2024 D-III men’s golf national championship:
Automatic qualifiers
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference – Penn State-Altoona
American Rivers Conference – Luther
American Southwest Conference – LeTourneau
Atlantic East – Marymount (Virginia)
Centennial Conference – Franklin & Marshall College
Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin – Illinois Wesleyan
Commonwealth Coast Conference – Roger Williams
Empire 8 – St. John Fisher
Great Northeast Athletic Conference – New England College
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference – Rose-Hulman
Landmark Conference –Scranton
Liberty League – Rochester (New York)
Little East – Eastern Connecticut State
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference – Springfield
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association – Hope
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth – York (Pennsylvania)
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom – Stevens Institute of Technology
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Bethel (Minnesota)
New England Small College Athletic Conference – Tufts
North Atlantic Conference – Husson
North Coast Athletic Conference – Kenyon
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference – Aurora
Northwest Conference – Whitman
Ohio Athletic Conference – Otterbein
Old Dominion Athletic Conference – Lynchburg
Presidents’ Athletic Conference – Allegheny
Skyline Conference – Farmingdale State
Southern Athletic Association – Oglethorpe
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Redlands
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference – Schreiner St. Louis
Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Mississippi University for Women
United East Conference – Penn College
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference – Wisconsin-Superior
USA South Athletic Conference – Methodist
Pool B
Emory
Pool C
Carnegie Mellon
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Huntingdon
Saint John’s (Minnesota)
University of the South
Texas-Dallas
Washington and Lee
Wittenberg
Individuals
Andrew Bennett, Centenary (Louisiana)
Gabe Benson, Concordia-Moorhead
Elliot Parker, Drew
James Alden, Guilford
Avery Stansell, Rhodes
Jacob Mason, Trinity (Texas)