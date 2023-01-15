'On The Field': What makes Ja'Marr Chase so tough to defend?
"NFL GameDay Morning" breaks down Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and more with special guest Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward.
Titans great Keith Bulluck will serve as the LBs coach under Eddie George at NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.
Cole Holcomb is a free agent this offseason.
The #Falcons have requested interviews with two more assistants for their defensive coordinator vacancy
One play from Saturday's game "pissed off" the 49ers and might have helped change the momentum of their must-win playoff contest against the Seahawks.
The ending of last year's playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs helped prompt the NFL to change its postseason overtime rules.
If anything, he should win an award for being the most quotable player on the roster.
Apparently, the Detroit Lions don't even have to be on the field to get screwed over by NFL refs.
Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa drew a couple of fouls on Saturday night for unsportsmanlike conduct. One came after a fourth-quarter touchdown that moved the eventually decisive two-point conversion from the two to the one. After the game, coach Brandon Staley was asked whether Bosa’s fouls resulted from a simple loss of composure. “I think [more]
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury reportedly left for Thailand on a one-way ticket after being fired and declined interest from other NFL teams.
Who the 49ers will play in the NFC divisional round depends on the rest of this weekend's wild-card games.
6 takeaways from the 49ers' throttling of the Seahawks:
Derek Carr in a Jets uniform would make a lot of sense. But there are other good fits for the soon-to-be ex-Raiders quarterback.
Brandon Aiyuk wishes he could have one moment back from the 49ers' 41-23 wild-card playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.
Christian McCaffrey's 68-yard run in the first quarter against the Seahawks put him in some elite 49ers playoff company.
Brandon Staley said Joey Bosa was 'frustrated' when he committed a brutal infraction that helped the Jaguars win.
The 2023 NFL playoff bracket is set. Here's how to watch every single game.
The 49ers sculpted an offensive masterpiece Saturday afternoon in their playoff-opening 41-23 victory over the rival Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium.
Here's what wide receiver Tyler Lockett had to say about the officiating after the game.
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy didn’t get off to quite as bad a start as Trevor Lawrence on Saturday, but the first half against the Seahawks was not his finest hour. Purdy was fortunate to avoid interceptions while going 9-of-19 for 147 yards and a touchdown in the first 30 minutes. The Seahawks led 17-16 at [more]
Johnathan Abram's dirty play on Deebo Samuel lit a fire under an angry 49ers' defense.