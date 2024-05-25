Field lights fixed at Canyonside Park ahead of big softball tournament

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The lights are back on for Rancho Peñasquitos Girls Softball League at Canyonside Park, just in time for the PQ Memorial Classic tournament.

“We’re so appreciative of the city for getting down here and them making this tournament exactly what we needed it to be,” said Jenna Nohr, tournament director and coach for the league.

FOX 5/KUSI spoke with the league in early April when they were worried about how they’d accommodate teams for the Memorial Day weekend tournament without the lights on.

“What they found is a fuse blew out which we expected, so it took a few weeks for the part to get in. They got the part in and were able to quickly fix it,” said Chad Toledo, a coach and board member for the league.

A few weeks after our initial report with the Rancho Peñasquitos Girls League, the city has confirmed the lights are fixed.

Initially, the league worried it would take months as they watched the neighboring boys league deal with lights out for half the year.

With the possibility of no lights, the league contemplated cutting teams or shifting games to odd game times.

“Positive thing is that we were able to accommodate all the teams. We don’t have to ask families to come in at noon on a Friday or 2 o’clock on a Thursday afternoon to play the first tournament game,” said Toledo.

Now the league hopes the city won’t leave other teams in the dark.

“I know there’s a lot of other leagues having similar situations with their fields and I think the best thing the city can do is at least get someone out there. If it’s something simple, there’s no reason for them to wait,” said Toledo.

The city says there are still about 40 bulbs that need replacement throughout the park and they are working toward getting those fixed as well.

