Field-level video boards coming to Charlotte soccer stadium after bidding process bypassed

CHARLOTTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More video boards are being added to a Charlotte stadium in the uptown area.

The Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation department is seeking to purchase pitch perimeter field boards for American Legion Memorial Stadium. The stadium is home the Charlotte Independence and Charlotte Aspire soccer clubs, as well as lacrosse and football games from various levels.

County commissioners approved Tuesday night to bypass the traditional bid process to select a contractor and gave Daktronics permission to provide the equipment. The company already has scoreboards and related equipment at the stadium.

Parks and Rec officials say in the Sole Source request that no other contractor’s product can communicate with the existing systems.

The field boards are projected to cost $365,000.

Per state law, the county is required to use a bidding process for supplies or materials costing at least $30,000 unless performance or price competition is not available.

