Field invader at Giants-Mets game makes it to the mound, mimes getting catcher’s sign

A man in a San Diego Padres jersey made his way onto the field at Oracle Park during Monday’s Giants-Mets game in San Francisco.

He got near home plate when a security member got a hand on him. The man escaped but quickly had three security workers around him, but he bolted toward the pitcher’s mound. The trio of security workers then briefly gave up the chase.

It was a strange sight, but it got ever weirder.

The man then took off toward the mound as Giants pitcher Jake McGee evacuated the area. The Padres fan then pretended to get a sign from the catcher as the security workers regrouped and went after him.

Finally, the fan was tackled behind the mound.

A fan in a Padres jersey ran onto the mound and mimed a pitch before getting tackled by security. pic.twitter.com/ytygYfoPpv — KNBR (@KNBR) August 17, 2021

When a fan runs on the field at a game, the television broadcast usually doesn’t show what is happening.

That apparently wasn’t the case in this instance: