Field hockey: Lakeland breaks open tight game vs. Greeley as Waters scores two, Sabert one

CHAPPAQUA — Late in the first half of Tuesday’s field hockey game between host Horace Greeley and Lakeland, two of the top teams in Section 1, the possibility of the game ending as a tie seemed real.

Lakeland, the seemingly-forever Section 1 Class B champion, was coming off a 4-3 loss last week to Class A Mamaroneck and Class B Greeley had subsequently tied Mamaroneck 0-0.

Last year, Lakeland beat Greeley but only 1-0.

Lakeland's Charlotte Sabert (7) celebrates her first half goal against Greeley with teammates during field hockey action at Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua Sept. 12, 2023. Lakeland won the game 3-0.

And the Greeley scoreboard displayed two goose eggs with the Quakers perhaps having a slight advantage on shots but most of the play being a fun-to-watch back-and-forth.

That was until Lakeland’s Emily Yazzetti sent a long, perfect pass to Charlotte Sabert. Minutes earlier, Greeley goalie Meredith Dalrymple had stopped Sabert after Sabert had received a pass behind the Quaker defense.

But this time, Sabert wasn’t denied. Her goal with 3:09 left in the first half kick-started Lakeland’s offense.

The Hornets would get two second-half goals from freshman Riley Waters — the second a beautiful right-post redirection of a Bella Basulto blast off a penalty corner — en route to a 3-0 win.

What it means

From left, Lakeland's Riley Waters (5) fires a shot at Greeley goalie Meredith Dalrymple (44) during field hockey action at Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua. Sept. 12, 2023. Lakeland won the game 3-0.

While the score wasn’t as close as might have been expected, much of the play was even and the game seemed to reinforce the idea a Lakeland-Greeley Section 1 Class B final is likely.

With the win, Lakeland moved to 3-1 on the season. The loss dropped Greeley to 2-1-1.

Key plays

Both teams had huge defensive moments.

Early in the second quarter, Lakeland’s Keira Gallagher, who’d later have the assist on Waters’ first goal, stopped two straight Greeley shots, the second being airborne.

Basulto also had a terrific defensive game for the Hornets with interceptions and takeaways inside and just outside Lakeland’s defensive circle.

Starting Hornet keeper Maeve Dineen-Herzog had three saves and Jenna Yazzetti, who replaced her for the second half, had four saves.

One of Dineen-Herzog’s was off a quick Greeley shot from about five yards out and kept the score at 0-0 early in the second quarter.

Jenna Yazzetti made a quick right pad save off a nice chance by Greeley’s Nina Byrne off a penalty corner and also turned aside two straight shots after that.

Dalrymple had seven saves for Greeley. One was a stop on Waters on Dalrymple's left post and required her to move quickly with Emily Yazzetti sending a hard pass to Waters.

From left, Greeley's Dani Halperin (30) and Lakeland's Gabriella Santini (10) battle for ball control during field hockey action at Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua ÕSept. 12, 2023. Lakeland won the game 3-0.

Greeley also got an excellent game from a hustling Dani Halperin, who recorded multiple interceptions and takeaways in the midfield area.

Lakeland finished with a 4-1 penalty corner advantage.

Latest field hockey rankings: Weather sidelines some teams but 2 now tied at top of top 10

They said it

From left, Lakeland's Riley Waters (5) tries to get around Greeley's Mia Brown (15) during field hockey action at Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua ÕSept. 12, 2023. Lakeland won the game 3-0.

Greeley coach Sukhi Sandhu, who had to juggle his defense in the second half after starting right defenseman Mia Brown went out with an injury, thought his team should have been awarded more offensive corners but didn’t blame the loss on that.

He said Greeley had failed on a couple of times to score off good chances and, he added, “Once they scored that second goal, my kids gave up a little bit.”

He indicated that would be a point of discussion.

From left, Lakeland's Gabriella Santini (10) moves the ball around Greeley's Alyssa Rose (18) during field hockey action at Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua Sept. 12, 2023. Lakeland won the game 3-0.

Asked about how his team, which was tied for the top spot with Mamaroneck in the most recent Journal News/lohud rankings could tie Mamaroneck and lose to No. 3 Lakeland, Sandhu said he thinks the top four to five teams are equal.

Waters, who was pulled up to varsity last yar as an eighth-grader for playoffs and said that had helped her adjust to the varsity game’s quicker speed, reported her team was more confident and less nervous going into Tuesday’s game than it had been prior to its Labor Day game vs. Mamaroneck.

Basulto, who said Lakeland’s play against Greeley improved when it started cutting to the ball, figured out how to counter the Quakers' pressing offense and got its passing down, described the loss to Mamaroneck as an “eye-opener.”

“In the Mamaroneck game, we were kind of waiting and not winning 50-50 balls much,” she said, noting that became a focal point of Lakeland’s next practice.

Of Tuesday’s win, Basulto said, “We really wanted it. … This is really big for us. It’s really exciting.”

Next up

From left, Greeley's Abigail Dolan (7) tries to get around Lakeland's Anna Lemma (2) during field hockey action at Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua ÕSept. 12, 2023. Lakeland won the game 3-0.

Lakeland is scheduled to play at in-town rival Yorktown at 4:15 p.m. Friday.

Greeley’s next game is on tap for Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Scarsdale.

