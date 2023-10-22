Advertisement

Late field goal gives Utah fourth straight win over USC

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Utah has USC and Caleb Williams’ number.

The Utes got a last-second field goal at the LA Coliseum on Saturday night to down the Trojans, 34-32.

Utah has won four straight over USC, including three with Williams at quarterback.

The winning field goal was set up by a long run by Utah CB Bryson Barnes.

Cole Becker’s field goal was the difference.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is happy to have Barnes.

Reigning Heisman winner Williams was 24-of-34 for 256 yards with no TD passes and no interceptions.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire