Late field goal gives Utah fourth straight win over USC

Utah has USC and Caleb Williams’ number.

The Utes got a last-second field goal at the LA Coliseum on Saturday night to down the Trojans, 34-32.

Utah has won four straight over USC, including three with Williams at quarterback.

The winning field goal was set up by a long run by Utah CB Bryson Barnes.

OOOOHHHH MY 😱😱😱 BARNES WITH A MASSIVE RUN FOR @Utah_Football 😤 pic.twitter.com/DduaiyjC3T — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2023

Cole Becker’s field goal was the difference.

UTAH WINS

UTAH WINS

UTAH WINS@Utah_Football SECURES THE W WITH A FIELD GOAL!!!! 🔒 pic.twitter.com/LOfLWyU0Vj — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2023

💪 @Utah_Football has won the last 4️⃣ matchups vs USC 🙌 pic.twitter.com/R7QT0DGN2O — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2023

It’s been a rough two weeks for USC 😬 pic.twitter.com/lpdjlJk1np — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2023

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is happy to have Barnes.

This quote from @Utah_Football‘s Kyle Whittingham is a classic 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uYzesN3jKi — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2023

Reigning Heisman winner Williams was 24-of-34 for 256 yards with no TD passes and no interceptions.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire