Field goal controversy? Oklahoma left scratching heads over missed kick in OT loss to Texas Tech.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Brent Venables thought it was good.

Oklahoma found itself settling for a 34-yard field goal attempt on the first possession of overtime against Texas Tech on Saturday. Out came redshirt sophomore kicker Zach Schmit, who sent the ball sailing toward the right upright as the crowd at Jones AT&T Stadium hollered relentlessly.

The ball hooked in as it flew over the post. And after a brief pause from the officials, they signaled that the kick was no good. Schmit raised his hands in disbelief at the call, and he wasn't alone.

Texas Tech went on to earn a 51-48 win via a 35-yard field goal on the next possession, and Venables was asked about Schmit's missed attempt after the game.

"He said that it's not reviewable," Venables said of his conversation with the officials. "It's hard. I'm at a bad angle. It looked pretty good to me."

Senior running back Eric Gray felt the same way.

Gray didn't watch the kick live because he was waiting anxiously in the back of Oklahoma's bench. But after watching the instant replay, he came to the same conclusion as Venables.

"I did think it went through," Gray said. "When they did the replay and it looked like it went over the upright, it was definitely a weird feeling."

In reality, it's difficult to tell whether a field goal is good or not when it sails over the upright. And it's even more difficult to tell when most replays are shown at an angle.

Oklahoma also had multiple opportunities to avoid overtime altogether, including what would've been a 29-yard try by Schmit late in the first quarter. The Sooners instead faked the kick, and holder Michael Turk was unable to complete a pass to tight end Brayden Willis for the first down.

"As our guys go forward, it’s just understanding you are one or two plays from things being completely different," offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. "That’s the reality of this game. … Understanding that we’ve got opportunities to win football games, we have to close the door, shut the door, put the nail in the coffin and finish and win. That’s the deal."

