FIELD GENERAL: McCabe was the engine that made the Bulldogs go

Jun. 15—"Crushed" was the word Owen McCabe used to describe his feelings a little over a year ago.

A junior at the time, the GMC Prep center midfielder was stuck on the sideline recovering from a torn ACL while the Bulldogs faced Christian Heritage for the 2023 state championship.

As the center mid — a soccer role similar to a point guard in basketball — it was McCabe's job to keep the team organized. But while nursing a hurt knee he could only watch as his teammates struggled to put together an offensive attack in what became a heartbreaking 2-1 finals loss.

Heading into the 2024 season, the Bulldogs, and McCabe especially, had two words on their mind: Not again.

"After we lost, I knew we were going to win this year," McCabe, the 2024 The Union-Recorder All-County Boys Soccer Player of the Year, said. "There was no doubt in my mind. We were going to do everything we could to win. We were not about to lose back-to-back."

He was right. GMC Prep's boys soccer secured its third state championship in program history last month defeating Atkinson County with a dominant 4-1 performance.

McCabe played a huge role in the 17-2 championship campaign. He was the team leader in assists at 18, and his 13 goals were second most on the team.

"Owen held down the midfield for us," Bulldog soccer coach Bobby Jaworski said. "He was the one to pull people back under control when they got a little bit too emotional. When people got too down or too high, he was bringing everything back to the center. He was the one who could make a play when it was necessary."

What does making a play look like from McCabe's perspective? Here's everything that's going through his head when the ball finds his feet.

"First thing I look for is to see if we have anything forward," he said. "If there's nothing forward directly, I've got to see if there are any options to my left or right. If not, you've got to go back. While I'm doing that, I should already know where everyone is. I've got to keep the ball. Keeping the ball is the most important thing. If we lose it, that doesn't do our team any good. When I find someone, tell them what to do. Let them know if someone's on them. I'm just trying to pick the right pass at the right time while really thinking about what my pass will do to affect the team."

The ability to describe his job so well shows the level of coaching McCabe has received over the years while playing soccer for both his school and on the travel circuit. His knowledge also demonstrates he may could serve as a coach himself one day, if he so chooses.

A four-year contributor at the varsity level, McCabe's high school career started and ended with state championships. In his freshman year of 2021, he locked down finals opponent ACE Charter's leading scorer to help the Bulldogs win that title. After flashing his potential, a little more was asked of him every year.

"What he did this season was he kind of put the entire package together," Jaworski said. "He had an absolute determination to be the guy to lead the group and finish everything he had started. It was really neat to watch him progress and grow into the player he was towards the final stages of the season."

That growth to the peak didn't come without a couple of valleys.

Anyone who's suffered a knee injury will tell you the hardest thing to do is trust it when returning to play. There was a scare in the second game of the season against Peach County when McCabe tried to win a goal kick. He lunged for the ball and it took an odd bounce. His brace wound up getting stuck in the ground.

He says that play looks worse on video than when his actual injury occurred. But he was looked at on the sideline, declared OK to get back on the field, and made his presence felt immediately by scoring a goal to push the game out of reach.

"Once he got past that scare at Peach County, it was kind of like he transformed," Jaworski said.

As the season wore on, McCabe was collecting his fair share of goals and assists while helping the Bulldogs to an 11-1 start. Another setback came in late March though, this time in the form concussion when a Towns County player rammed a shoulder into his head. McCabe was forced to sit out two games. One was an easy 6-1 win over Washington-Wilkes. The second was a tougher assignment against a physical Fugees Academy squad, one that on the March 29 game day totaled more yellow cards than goals. It was a bit of déja vu for the Bulldogs. Their composure was lacking as they were without their field general in a 2-1 loss.

McCabe saw it as sort of a wake-up call for himself and the team.

"Fugees was rough," he said. "I just wish I was out there for that one to at least calm people down. I think everyone was a little frantic. That game also helped us, though. We realized we had to lock in because it wasn't going to be as easy as we thought."

McCabe returned to the field and the Bulldogs went on to score 30 goals in their next three games, two of them playoff matchups.

The next true test was the semifinal round against 2023 champ Christian Heritage. GMC Prep fell into an early 1-0 hole and didn't get an answer until the halftime horn. McCabe was the provider following an incredible through-pass from senior forward Brian Sherwood. The center midfielder had the ball with about seven seconds to go and made his run at the goal.

To this day he can still hear people yelling at him to shoot it. With great composure, he took aim at the last possible second.

"I just tried to hit it as hard as I could to the bottom left," McCabe said. "Luckily, it went in before the buzzer went off."

The Bulldog faithful went wild as their team took a tie into the locker room. The Bulldogs didn't trail for the rest of the night and went on to win 4-2 to punch their ticket to the finals.

In another "we knew we had it" moment, the Bulldogs bulldozed championship challenger Atkinson County to claim the title. McCabe's big moment in the championship match fittingly came, not on a goal he scored, but when he unselfishly passed the ball off to an open teammate. With his team up 1-0 late in the first half, McCabe was driving toward the net from the right side. He had a good look, but he decided his sophomore teammate Bennie Huff IV had a better one at the left post. McCabe slipped the ball across the box to a waiting Huff, who put it away to put the 'Dogs up 2-0.

"That was a total Owen move," said Jaworski. "I'm choking up a little bit thinking about it. That play spoke to everything Owen was."

McCabe and his senior teammates went out on top, but there was one more game on the schedule for him. He was chosen to play in the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Game, which put 35 of the best players in the state on the field for competition. Wouldn't you know it, McCabe was a standout in that environment as well, totaling two assists in a leadership role.

"It was cool seeing his maturity level in that situation," Jaworski said.

With his prolific high school and travel soccer careers now behind him and many miles traveled between the two, McCabe is opting for the life of a regular college student at the University of Georgia. He'll major in biology in Athens and take a pre-med track.

It's a different path from the one taken by his older brother Colin, 2019 All-County Player of the Year and currently a Brevard College men's soccer player.

But there is a crazy amount of symmetry in the high school careers between the two siblings. Both won two state championships while suiting up for the Bulldogs, one together and one separate. Both now have All-County Player of the Year honors. Both played 65 games through high school and scored 35 goals in four years. The 2025 season will be the first time since 2017 that the GMC Prep boys will take the field without a McCabe on the varsity roster.

That fact is not lost on Jaworski.

"It's a shame we don't have any more McCabes, I can tell you that."