Field and format for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event
The PGA Tour competes in its lone, official team event at this week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Here's how the tournament at TPC Louisiana works and who is competing.
Field size?
The are 160 players comprising 80 two-man teams.
How are the teams determined?
The Tour goes down its priority rankings. Players who commit to the tournament get to choose their partner as long as they have some kind of PGA Tour status or receive a sponsor exemption.
What is the format?
The teams will compete in fourballs (best ball) in Rounds 1 and 3, and in foursomes (alternate shot) in Rounds 2 and 4.
Is there a cut?
Yes. The top 33 teams and ties after 36 holes will qualify for the final two rounds.
What happens if there is a playoff after 72 holes?
The team will compete in sudden-death, alternating formats (foursomes on the first extra hole; fourballs on the second extra hole; so forth).
What do the winners receive?
Both men will get a two-year exemption on Tour and spots in the PGA Championship and invitational events, as well as next year's Tournament of Champions and Players Championship. It counts as an official Tour win for both players, though, no Official World Golf Ranking points are given.
Players will be paid out in an every-two-spots manner. So the winning team will evenly split first- and second-place earnings ($1,199,350 for each player) and first- and second-place FedExCup points (400 for each winner).
Who is competing?
Here's the list of teams:
Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland
Jason Day and Jason Scrivener
Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman
Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood
Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer
Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton
Shane Lowry and Ian Poulter
Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose
Billy Horschel and Sam Burns
Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown
Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay
Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III
Max Homa and Talor Gooch
Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira
Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard
Joel Dahmen and Stephan Jaeger
Tyler Duncan and Adam Schenk
Lucas Glover and Chez Reavie
Branden Grace and Garrick Higgo
Lucas Herbert and Arjun Atwal
Jim Herman and Vaughn Taylor
Tom Hoge and Paul Barjon
Sungjae Im and Byeong Hun An
Sung Kang and John Huh
Patton Kizzire and J.T. Poston
Martin Laird and Robert MacIntyre
Adam Long and Bo Hoag
Graeme McDowell and Seamus Power
Keith Mitchell and Brandt Snedeker
Chad Ramey and Joshua Creel
Sepp Straka and Greyson Sigg
Robert Streb and Troy Merritt
Brendon Todd and Chris Kirk
Martin Trainer and Jim Knous
Kevin Tway and Kelly Kraft
Richy Werenski and Peter Uihlein
Bill Haas and Jay Haas
Nick Watney and Charley Hoffman
Rafa Cabrera Bello and Emiliano Grillo
Tommy Gainey and Robert Garrigus
Sam Horsfield and Matt Wallace
Scott Piercy and Sean O'Hair
Alex Noren and Henrik Norlander
Keegan Bradley and Brendan Steele
Cameron Tringale and Wyndham Clark
Charl Schwartzel and Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Maverick McNealy and Joseph Bramlett
Harry Higgs and Austin Smotherman
Doug Ghim and Matthias Schwab
Brandon Hagy and Cameron Percy
Brian Stuard and Russell Knox
Doc Redman and Sam Ryder
Hank Lebioda and Chase Seiffert
Denny McCarthy and Ben Kohles
Adam Hadwin and Adam Svensson
James Hahn and Kevin Chappell
Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore
Kyle Stanley and Camilo Villegas
Brice Garnett and Scott Stallings
Chesson Hadley and Jonathan Byrd
Will Zalatoris and Davis Riley
Danny Lee and Sangmoon Bae
Seung-Yul Noh and Michael Kim
Sahith Theegala and Beau Hossler
Alex Smalley and Hayden Buckley
Lee Hodges and Vince Whaley
Patrick Rodgers and Brandon Wu
Aaron Rai and David Lipsky
Max McGreevy and Andrew Novak
Kurt Kitayama and Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Trey Mullinax and Wesley Bryan
Curtis Thompson and Nick Hardy
Seth Reeves and Jared Wolfe
Justin Lower and Dylan Wu
Austin Cook and Jason Dufner
Callum Tarren and David Skinns
Scott Gutschewski and D.A. Points
Michael Gligic and Ryan Armour
Dawie van der Walt and Brett Drewitt
Bo Van Pelt and Ben Martin