Augusta National Women's Amateur 2024: Field, format and how to watch

The fifth Augusta National Women’s Amateur begins April 4 in Augusta, Georgia, with 72 of the top female players in amateur golf.

The field will compete over 54 holes of stroke play. The first two rounds will be contested at Champions Retreat Golf Club in nearby Evans, Georgia, on Wednesday and Thursday, April 3 and 4. The final round will be held at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 6.

The low 30 players and ties after 36 holes will qualify for the final 18 holes, with no playoff tiebreaker. All players in the field will get a practice round at Augusta National on Friday, which also includes competing on the Par 3 Course. How to watch this week's coverage (all times EDT):

Here is a look at the full 72-player field:

PLAYER COUNTRY Yuna Araki Japan Kajsa Arwefjall Sweden Amari Avery USA Carla Bernat Escuder Spain Hailey Borja USA Helen Briem Germany Phoebe Brinker USA Zoe Antoinette Campos USA Jensen Castle USA Leigh Chien USA Gianna Clemente USA Hailee Cooper USA Hannah Darling Scotland Anna Davis USA Sadie Englemann USA Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio Spain Maisie Filler USA Francesa Fiorellini Italy Laney Frye USA Eila Galitsky Thailand Megha Ganne USA Melanie Green USA Charlotte Heath England Rachel Heck USA Maddison Hinson-Tolchard Australia Chiara Horder Germany Saori Iijima Japan Lauren Kim Canada Jasmine Koo USA Rachel Kuehn USA Andrea Lignell Sweden Ingrid Lindblad Sweden Julia Lopez Ramirez Spain Carolina Lopez-Chacarra Coto Spain Caitlyn Macnab South Africa Rianne Malixi Philippines Maria Jose Marin Colombia Paula Martin Sampedro Spain Emma McMyler USA Ashley Menne USA Emilia Migliaccio Doran USA Anna Morgan USA Hinano Muguruma Japan Kokoro Nakamura Japan Lauryn Nguyen USA Farah O'Keefe USA Meja Ortengren Sweden Annabelle Pancake USA Ashleigh Park USA Catherine Park USA Jennie Park USA Avani Prashanth India Andrea Revuelta Spain Kiara Romero USA Louise Rydqvist Sweden Amanda Sambach USA Megan Schofill USA Mamika Shinchi Japan Bailey Shoemaker USA Latanna Stone USA Nora Sundberg Sweden Asterisk Talley USA Rocio Tejedo Spain Sayaka Teraoka Japan Mirabel Ting Malaysia Casey Weidenfeld USA Yana Wilson USA Lottie Woad England Chun-Wei Wu Chinese Taipei Kelly Xu USA Suzuna Yokoyama Japan Rin Yoshida Japan

Here’s how the field was determined:

Augusta National Women's Amateur qualifying criteria

1. Reigning U.S. Women's Amateur champion

2. Reigning Women’s Amateur champion

3. Reigning Women's Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

4. Reigning R&A Girls Amateur champion

5. Reigning U.S. Girls' Junior champion

6. Reigning Girls Junior PGA champion

7. Reigning NCAA Division I individual champion

8. Past champions of the Augusta National Women's Amateur within the last five years

9. The 30 highest ranked players from the United States of America based on the prior year's (2022) final Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking, not otherwise qualified

10. After qualifications 1-8 above, the 30 highest ranked players not otherwise qualified, as listed on the prior year's (2022) final Women's World Amateur Ranking

11. Players receiving special invitations from the Augusta National Women's Amateur Committee