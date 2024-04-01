Advertisement

Augusta National Women's Amateur 2024: Field, format and how to watch

The fifth Augusta National Women’s Amateur begins April 4 in Augusta, Georgia, with 72 of the top female players in amateur golf.

The field will compete over 54 holes of stroke play. The first two rounds will be contested at Champions Retreat Golf Club in nearby Evans, Georgia, on Wednesday and Thursday, April 3 and 4. The final round will be held at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 6.

The low 30 players and ties after 36 holes will qualify for the final 18 holes, with no playoff tiebreaker. All players in the field will get a practice round at Augusta National on Friday, which also includes competing on the Par 3 Course. How to watch this week's coverage (all times EDT):

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Here is a look at the full 72-player field:

PLAYER

COUNTRY

Yuna Araki

Japan

Kajsa   Arwefjall

Sweden

Amari Avery

USA

Carla Bernat Escuder

Spain

Hailey Borja

USA

Helen Briem

Germany

Phoebe   Brinker

USA

Zoe Antoinette Campos

USA

Jensen Castle

USA

Leigh Chien

USA

Gianna   Clemente

USA

Hailee Cooper

USA

Hannah   Darling

Scotland

Anna Davis

USA

Sadie   Englemann

USA

Cayetana   Fernandez Garcia-Poggio

Spain

Maisie Filler

USA

Francesa   Fiorellini

Italy

Laney Frye

USA

Eila Galitsky

Thailand

Megha Ganne

USA

Melanie Green

USA

Charlotte   Heath

England

Rachel Heck

USA

Maddison   Hinson-Tolchard

Australia

Chiara Horder

Germany

Saori Iijima

Japan

Lauren Kim

Canada

Jasmine Koo

USA

Rachel Kuehn

USA

Andrea   Lignell

Sweden

Ingrid   Lindblad

Sweden

Julia Lopez   Ramirez

Spain

Carolina   Lopez-Chacarra Coto

Spain

Caitlyn   Macnab

South Africa

Rianne Malixi

Philippines

Maria Jose   Marin

Colombia

Paula Martin   Sampedro

Spain

Emma McMyler

USA

Ashley Menne

USA

Emilia   Migliaccio Doran

USA

Anna Morgan

USA

Hinano   Muguruma

Japan

Kokoro   Nakamura

Japan

Lauryn Nguyen

USA

Farah O'Keefe

USA

Meja   Ortengren

Sweden

Annabelle   Pancake

USA

Ashleigh Park

USA

Catherine   Park

USA

Jennie Park

USA

Avani   Prashanth

India

Andrea   Revuelta

Spain

Kiara Romero

USA

Louise   Rydqvist

Sweden

Amanda   Sambach

USA

Megan   Schofill

USA

Mamika   Shinchi

Japan

Bailey   Shoemaker

USA

Latanna Stone

USA

Nora Sundberg

Sweden

Asterisk   Talley

USA

Rocio Tejedo

Spain

Sayaka   Teraoka

Japan

Mirabel Ting

Malaysia

Casey   Weidenfeld

USA

Yana Wilson

USA

Lottie Woad

England

Chun-Wei Wu

Chinese Taipei

Kelly Xu

USA

Suzuna   Yokoyama

Japan

Rin Yoshida

Japan

Here’s how the field was determined:

Augusta National Women's Amateur qualifying criteria

1. Reigning U.S. Women's Amateur champion

2. Reigning Women’s Amateur champion

3. Reigning Women's Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

4. Reigning R&A Girls Amateur champion

5. Reigning U.S. Girls' Junior champion

6. Reigning Girls Junior PGA champion

7. Reigning NCAA Division I individual champion

8. Past champions of the Augusta National Women's Amateur within the last five years

9. The 30 highest ranked players from the United States of America based on the prior year's (2022) final Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking, not otherwise qualified

10. After qualifications 1-8 above, the 30 highest ranked players not otherwise qualified, as listed on the prior year's (2022) final Women's World Amateur Ranking

11. Players receiving special invitations from the Augusta National Women's Amateur Committee