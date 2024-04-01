Augusta National Women's Amateur 2024: Field, format and how to watch
The fifth Augusta National Women’s Amateur begins April 4 in Augusta, Georgia, with 72 of the top female players in amateur golf.
The field will compete over 54 holes of stroke play. The first two rounds will be contested at Champions Retreat Golf Club in nearby Evans, Georgia, on Wednesday and Thursday, April 3 and 4. The final round will be held at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 6.
The low 30 players and ties after 36 holes will qualify for the final 18 holes, with no playoff tiebreaker. All players in the field will get a practice round at Augusta National on Friday, which also includes competing on the Par 3 Course. How to watch this week's coverage (all times EDT):
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Live From the Augusta National Women’s Amateur: 10AM-Noon, Golf Channel/Peacock
Here is a look at the full 72-player field:
PLAYER
COUNTRY
Yuna Araki
Kajsa Arwefjall
Amari Avery
USA
Carla Bernat Escuder
Hailey Borja
USA
Helen Briem
Phoebe Brinker
USA
Zoe Antoinette Campos
USA
Jensen Castle
USA
Leigh Chien
USA
Gianna Clemente
USA
Hailee Cooper
USA
Hannah Darling
Scotland
Anna Davis
USA
Sadie Englemann
USA
Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio
Spain
Maisie Filler
USA
Francesa Fiorellini
Laney Frye
USA
Eila Galitsky
Thailand
Megha Ganne
USA
Melanie Green
USA
Charlotte Heath
Rachel Heck
USA
Maddison Hinson-Tolchard
Chiara Horder
Germany
Saori Iijima
Japan
Lauren Kim
Jasmine Koo
USA
Rachel Kuehn
USA
Andrea Lignell
Sweden
Ingrid Lindblad
Sweden
Julia Lopez Ramirez
Spain
Carolina Lopez-Chacarra Coto
Spain
Caitlyn Macnab
Rianne Malixi
Maria Jose Marin
Paula Martin Sampedro
Spain
Emma McMyler
USA
Ashley Menne
USA
Emilia Migliaccio Doran
USA
Anna Morgan
USA
Hinano Muguruma
Japan
Kokoro Nakamura
Japan
Lauryn Nguyen
USA
Farah O'Keefe
USA
Meja Ortengren
Sweden
Annabelle Pancake
USA
Ashleigh Park
USA
Catherine Park
USA
Jennie Park
USA
Avani Prashanth
India
Andrea Revuelta
Spain
Kiara Romero
USA
Louise Rydqvist
Sweden
Amanda Sambach
USA
Megan Schofill
USA
Mamika Shinchi
Japan
Bailey Shoemaker
USA
Latanna Stone
USA
Nora Sundberg
Sweden
Asterisk Talley
USA
Rocio Tejedo
Spain
Sayaka Teraoka
Japan
Mirabel Ting
Malaysia
Casey Weidenfeld
USA
Yana Wilson
USA
Lottie Woad
England
Chun-Wei Wu
Chinese Taipei
Kelly Xu
USA
Suzuna Yokoyama
Japan
Rin Yoshida
Japan
Here’s how the field was determined:
Augusta National Women's Amateur qualifying criteria
1. Reigning U.S. Women's Amateur champion
2. Reigning Women’s Amateur champion
3. Reigning Women's Asia-Pacific Amateur champion
4. Reigning R&A Girls Amateur champion
5. Reigning U.S. Girls' Junior champion
6. Reigning Girls Junior PGA champion
7. Reigning NCAA Division I individual champion
8. Past champions of the Augusta National Women's Amateur within the last five years
9. The 30 highest ranked players from the United States of America based on the prior year's (2022) final Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking, not otherwise qualified
10. After qualifications 1-8 above, the 30 highest ranked players not otherwise qualified, as listed on the prior year's (2022) final Women's World Amateur Ranking
11. Players receiving special invitations from the Augusta National Women's Amateur Committee