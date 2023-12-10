Field, format, TV times for PNC, featuring Tiger and Charlie Woods

The 26th PNC Championship will be held Dec. 16-17 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando (Fla.) at Grande Lakes.

Tiger Woods and his 14-year-old son, Charlie, will highlight the 20-team field, which is for major and Players Championship winners. Each player is partnered with a family member.

That major list also includes PGA Tour Champions winners. Steve Stricker won three of the senior majors this past season and will make his debut in the field alongside his daughter, Izzi, a Wisconsin high school state champion.

The 36-hole tournament employs a scramble format for both rounds. This means each players hit tee shots, and the team selects the better among the two. They then both play from that spot and select the better shot from there.

Vijay Singh and his son, Qass, are the defending champions. Here's a look at the TV schedule (all times ET), with full field below.

Friday

Noon-2:30PM (GC/Peacock): PNC Championship, pro-am

Saturday

1-2:30PM (Peacock): PNC Championship, Rd. 1

2:30-6PM (NBC/Peacock): PNC Championship, Rd. 1

Sunday

11:30AM-12:30PM (Peacock): PNC Championship, Rd. 2

12:30-1:30PM (GC/Peacock): PNC Championship, Rd. 2

1:30-4:30PM (NBC/Peacock): PNC Championship, Rd. 2

Full teams below: