Field, format, TV times for PNC, featuring Tiger and Charlie Woods

The 26th PNC Championship will be held Dec. 16-17 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando (Fla.) at Grande Lakes.

Tiger Woods and his 14-year-old son, Charlie, will highlight the 20-team field, which is for major and Players Championship winners. Each player is partnered with a family member.

That major list also includes PGA Tour Champions winners. Steve Stricker won three of the senior majors this past season and will make his debut in the field alongside his daughter, Izzi, a Wisconsin high school state champion.

The 36-hole tournament employs a scramble format for both rounds. This means each players hit tee shots, and the team selects the better among the two. They then both play from that spot and select the better shot from there.

Vijay Singh and his son, Qass, are the defending champions. Here's a look at the TV schedule (all times ET), with full field below.

Friday
Noon-2:30PM (GC/Peacock): PNC Championship, pro-am

Saturday
1-2:30PM (Peacock): PNC Championship, Rd. 1
2:30-6PM (NBC/Peacock): PNC Championship, Rd. 1

Sunday
11:30AM-12:30PM (Peacock): PNC Championship, Rd. 2
12:30-1:30PM (GC/Peacock): PNC Championship, Rd. 2
1:30-4:30PM (NBC/Peacock): PNC Championship, Rd. 2

Full teams below:

Professional

Partner

John Daly

John Daly II (son)

Bernhard Langer

Jason Langer (son)

David Duval

Brady Duval (son)

Vijay Singh

Qass Singh (son)

Stewart Cink

Reagan Cink (son)

Justin Thomas

Mike Thomas (dad)

Nelly Korda

Petr Korda (dad)

Annika Sorenstam

Will McGee (son)

Nick Faldo

Matthew Faldo (son)

Matt Kuchar

Cameron Kuchar (son)

Tom Lehman

Sean Lehman (son)

Lee Trevino

Daniel Trevino (son)

Justin Leonard

Luke Leonard (son)

Mark O’Meara

Shaun O’Meara (son)

Jim Furyk

Tanner Furyk (son)

Padraig Harrington

Ciaran Harrington (son)

Nick Price

Greg Price (son)

Retief Goosen

Leo Goosen (son)

Steve Stricker

Izzi Stricker (daughter)

Tiger Woods

Charlie Woods (son)