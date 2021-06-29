Field finalized for Tokyo Olympics women’s golf competition
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Team USA will match South Korea for the first time by sending four players to the 2021 Olympics, with Jessica Korda taking the fourth and final spot, joining newly-minted No. 1 Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang.
Inbee Park, the 2016 gold medal winner, will return for South Korea along with Jin Young Ko, Sei Young Kim and Hyo-Joo Kim.
The stars will be out in force in Aug. 4-7 for the Summer Games at Kasumigaseki Country Club.
“I’ve achieved a lot in golf,” said Park, “won a lot of majors, won a lot of tournaments, but winning the gold medal was something really different. I wish a lot of the players think the same and treat Olympics the same. I think it’s definitely something that you should experience.”
Some players, like Shanshan Feng and Hannah Green, won’t play again until the Olympics, heading back to their native countries, China and Australia, respectively, to quarantine and prepare.
“It’s interesting to see how the men and women have changed their schedule for it,” said Green who, like Feng, will miss the LPGA’s next major. “It’s a tournament that I am prioritizing.”
Feng, the 2016 bronze-medal winner in Rio, might even retire after the Games.
While Germany’s Sophia Popov is fulfilling an Olympic dream that her mother and brother, both high-level swimmers, never realized, the Korda sisters follow in the footsteps of their mother, Regina, who competed in the 1988 Summer Games in Seoul in tennis.
“It’s a great experience, great feeling,” said Regina. “It’s just special.”
The Rolex Rankings were used to determine the field of 60. The top 15 players in the world were eligible, with a maximum of four from each country. After that, a maximum of two players were eligible from each nation.
South Korea’s So Yeon Ryu was the highest-ranked player, at No. 16, who was ineligible to compete.
Full Olympic women’s golf field, teams
Argentina
Magdalena Simmermacher
Austria
Christine Wolf
Australia
Minjee Lee
Hannah Green
Belgium
Manon De Roey
Canada
Brooke M. Henderson
Alena Sharp
China
Shanshan Feng
Xiyu Lin
Chinese Taipei
Wei-Ling Hsu
Min Lee
Colombia
Mariajo Uribe
Czech Republic
Klara Spilkova
Denmark
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Emily Kristine Pedersen
Ecuador
Daniela Darquea
Finland
Matilda Castren
Sanna Nuutinen
France
Celine Boutier
Perrine Delacour
Germany
Sophia Popov
Caroline Masson
Great Britain
Melissa Reid
Georgia Hall
Hong Kong
Tiffany Chan
India
Aditi Ashok
Ireland
Leona Maguire
Stephanie Meadow
Italy
Giulia Molinaro
Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso
Japan
Nasa Hataoka
Mone Inami
Malaysia
Kelly Tan
Mexico
Gaby Lopez
Maria Fassi
Netherlands
Anne van Dam
New Zealand
Lydia Ko
Norway
Marianne Skarpnord
Philippines
Yuka Saso
Bianca Pagdanganan
Puerto Rico
Maria Fernanda Torres
Slovenia
Pia Babnik
South Africa
Ashleigh Buhai
South Korea
Jin Young Ko
Inbee Park
Sei Young Kim
Hyo-Joo Kim
Spain
Carlota Ciganda
Azahara Munoz
Sweden
Anna Nordqvist
Madelene Sagstrom
Switzerland
Albane Valenzuela
Morgane Metraux
Thailand
Patty Tavatanakit
Ariya Jutanugarn
United States
Nelly Korda
Danielle Kang
Lexi Thompson
Jessica Korda
1
1