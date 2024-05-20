Who’s in the field so far for the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst and what are the qualifications?
The U.S. Open has a field of 156 and more than half of the spots have already been claimed.
There are now officially 83 fully exempt golfers in the field, so the window is narrowing for those hoping to punch their ticket.
The 2024 U.S. Open will played at at venerable Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina, the fourth time the course has hosted the national championship. No. 2 is the No. 1 ranked course on Golfweek’s top public-access courses in North Carolina.
Prior to Monday, there were 52 spots already taken, including one by defending champion Wyndham Clark and another by Tiger Woods, who received a special exemption. Then on Monday, another 31 golfers got in, 22 by virtue of their standing in the latest Official World Golf Ranking.
83 golfers are fully exempt as of May 20
Players are listed alphabetically:
Ludvig Aberg
Byeong Hun An
Christian Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Jason Day
Santiago De la Fuente (a)
Bryson DeChambeau
Thomas Detry
Nick Dunlap
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Ryan Fox
Rickie Fowler
Lucas Glover
Emiliano Grillo
Adam Hadwin
Stewart Hagestad (a)
Brian Harman
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Hojgaard
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Rikuya Hoshino
Viktor Hovland
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Dustin Johnson
Martin Kaymer
Bryan Kim (a)
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Jake Knapp
Brooks Koepka
Ben Kohles
Christo Lamprecht (a)
Min Woo Lee
Shane Lowry
Peter Malnati
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Rory McIlroy
Adrian Meronk
Phil Mickelson
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Grayson Murray
Alex Noren
Matthieu Pavon
Taylor Pendrith
Victor Perez
J.T. Poston
Jon Rahm
Justin Rose
Gordon Sargent (a)
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Neal Shipley (a)
Cameron Smith
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Erik van Rooyen
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris
There are three qualifying stages Monday, May 20, then 10 more on “Golf’s Longest Day” of Monday, June 3, with nine of those in the U.S. and one in Canada. Golfers who navigate qualifying will take up most of the rest of the spots. The last few will be left open for multiple PGA Tour winners and the 2024 NCAA champion.
Here’s the USGA’s full list of 22 qualifications for the 2024 U.S. Open:
Winners of the U.S. Open the last 10 years
From the 2023 U.S. Open, the 10 lowest scorers and anyone tying for 10th place
Winner of the 2023 U.S. Senior Open
Winner of the 2023 U.S. Amateur
Winners of the 2023 U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Mid-Amateur, and the 2023 U.S. Amateur runner-up (must still be an amateur)
Winners of the Masters Tournament from 2020-2024
Winners of the PGA Championship the last five years (including current year)
Winners of the Open Championship (British Open) from 2022-24
Winner of the 2023 European BMW PGA Championship
Players who qualified and were eligible for the 2023 Tour Championship
Multiple winners of PGA Tour events that award full-point allocation for the FedEx Cup, from the conclusion of the 2023 U.S. Open to the initiation of the 2024 U.S. Open
Top 5 players in the 2024 FedExCup standings as of May 20, 2024, who are not otherwise exempt
Points leader from the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season
Top two players from the final 2023 Race to Dubai Rankings who are not otherwise exempt as of May 20, 2024
Top player on the 2024 Race to Dubai Rankings as of May 20, 2024 who is not otherwise exempt
Winner of 2023 the Amateur Championship (must be an amateur)
Winner of the 2023 Mark H. McCormack Medal (Men’s World Amateur Golf Ranking who must be an amateur)
Winner of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Individual Golf Championship (must be an amateur)
Winner of the 2024 Latin America Amateur Championship (must be an amateur)
From the current Official World Golf Ranking, the top 60 points leaders and ties as of May 20, 2024.
From the current Official World Golf Ranking, the top 60 points leaders and ties as of June 10, 2024, if not previously exempt
Special exemptions as selected by the USGA. (Deadline for submission of a request was May 15, 2024)
The 2024 U.S. Open will be the 124th edition of the championship.