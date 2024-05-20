Who’s in the field so far for the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst and what are the qualifications?

The U.S. Open has a field of 156 and more than half of the spots have already been claimed.

There are now officially 83 fully exempt golfers in the field, so the window is narrowing for those hoping to punch their ticket.

The 2024 U.S. Open will played at at venerable Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina, the fourth time the course has hosted the national championship. No. 2 is the No. 1 ranked course on Golfweek’s top public-access courses in North Carolina.

Prior to Monday, there were 52 spots already taken, including one by defending champion Wyndham Clark and another by Tiger Woods, who received a special exemption. Then on Monday, another 31 golfers got in, 22 by virtue of their standing in the latest Official World Golf Ranking.

83 golfers are fully exempt as of May 20

Players are listed alphabetically:

Ludvig Aberg

Byeong Hun An

Christian Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Jason Day

Santiago De la Fuente (a)

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Ryan Fox

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Stewart Hagestad (a)

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Rikuya Hoshino

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Dustin Johnson

Martin Kaymer

Bryan Kim (a)

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Brooks Koepka

Ben Kohles

Christo Lamprecht (a)

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

Alex Noren

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

J.T. Poston

Jon Rahm

Justin Rose

Gordon Sargent (a)

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Neal Shipley (a)

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Erik van Rooyen

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

There are three qualifying stages Monday, May 20, then 10 more on “Golf’s Longest Day” of Monday, June 3, with nine of those in the U.S. and one in Canada. Golfers who navigate qualifying will take up most of the rest of the spots. The last few will be left open for multiple PGA Tour winners and the 2024 NCAA champion.

Here’s the USGA’s full list of 22 qualifications for the 2024 U.S. Open:

Winners of the U.S. Open the last 10 years

From the 2023 U.S. Open, the 10 lowest scorers and anyone tying for 10th place

Winner of the 2023 U.S. Senior Open

Winner of the 2023 U.S. Amateur

Winners of the 2023 U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Mid-Amateur, and the 2023 U.S. Amateur runner-up (must still be an amateur)

Winners of the Masters Tournament from 2020-2024

Winners of the PGA Championship the last five years (including current year)

Winners of the Open Championship (British Open) from 2022-24

Winner of the 2023 European BMW PGA Championship

Players who qualified and were eligible for the 2023 Tour Championship

Multiple winners of PGA Tour events that award full-point allocation for the FedEx Cup, from the conclusion of the 2023 U.S. Open to the initiation of the 2024 U.S. Open

Top 5 players in the 2024 FedExCup standings as of May 20, 2024, who are not otherwise exempt

Points leader from the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season

Top two players from the final 2023 Race to Dubai Rankings who are not otherwise exempt as of May 20, 2024

Top player on the 2024 Race to Dubai Rankings as of May 20, 2024 who is not otherwise exempt

Winner of 2023 the Amateur Championship (must be an amateur)

Winner of the 2023 Mark H. McCormack Medal (Men’s World Amateur Golf Ranking who must be an amateur)

Winner of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Individual Golf Championship (must be an amateur)

Winner of the 2024 Latin America Amateur Championship (must be an amateur)

From the current Official World Golf Ranking, the top 60 points leaders and ties as of May 20, 2024.

From the current Official World Golf Ranking, the top 60 points leaders and ties as of June 10, 2024, if not previously exempt

Special exemptions as selected by the USGA. (Deadline for submission of a request was May 15, 2024)

The 2024 U.S. Open will be the 124th edition of the championship.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek