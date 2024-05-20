Advertisement

Who’s in the field so far for the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst and what are the qualifications?

The U.S. Open has a field of 156 and more than half of the spots have already been claimed.

There are now officially 83 fully exempt golfers in the field, so the window is narrowing for those hoping to punch their ticket.

The 2024 U.S. Open will played at at venerable Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina, the fourth time the course has hosted the national championship. No. 2 is the No. 1 ranked course on Golfweek’s top public-access courses in North Carolina.

Prior to Monday, there were 52 spots already taken, including one by defending champion Wyndham Clark and another by Tiger Woods, who received a special exemption. Then on Monday, another 31 golfers got in, 22 by virtue of their standing in the latest Official World Golf Ranking.

83 golfers are fully exempt as of May 20

Players are listed alphabetically:

  • Ludvig Aberg

  • Byeong Hun An

  • Christian Bezuidenhout

  • Akshay Bhatia

  • Keegan Bradley

  • Sam Burns

  • Patrick Cantlay

  • Wyndham Clark

  • Eric Cole

  • Corey Conners

  • Jason Day

  • Santiago De la Fuente (a)

  • Bryson DeChambeau

  • Thomas Detry

  • Nick Dunlap

  • Austin Eckroat

  • Harris English

  • Tony Finau

  • Matt Fitzpatrick

  • Tommy Fleetwood

  • Ryan Fox

  • Rickie Fowler

  • Lucas Glover

  • Emiliano Grillo

  • Adam Hadwin

  • Stewart Hagestad (a)

  • Brian Harman

  • Tyrrell Hatton

  • Russell Henley

  • Tom Hoge

  • Nicolai Hojgaard

  • Max Homa

  • Billy Horschel

  • Rikuya Hoshino

  • Viktor Hovland

  • Mackenzie Hughes

  • Sungjae Im

  • Stephan Jaeger

  • Dustin Johnson

  • Martin Kaymer

  • Bryan Kim (a)

  • Si Woo Kim

  • Tom Kim

  • Chris Kirk

  • Kurt Kitayama

  • Jake Knapp

  • Brooks Koepka

  • Ben Kohles

  • Christo Lamprecht (a)

  • Min Woo Lee

  • Shane Lowry

  • Peter Malnati

  • Hideki Matsuyama

  • Denny McCarthy

  • Rory McIlroy

  • Adrian Meronk

  • Phil Mickelson

  • Taylor Moore

  • Collin Morikawa

  • Grayson Murray

  • Alex Noren

  • Matthieu Pavon

  • Taylor Pendrith

  • Victor Perez

  • J.T. Poston

  • Jon Rahm

  • Justin Rose

  • Gordon Sargent (a)

  • Xander Schauffele

  • Scottie Scheffler

  • Adam Schenk

  • Neal Shipley (a)

  • Cameron Smith

  • Jordan Spieth

  • Sepp Straka

  • Nick Taylor

  • Sahith Theegala

  • Justin Thomas

  • Erik van Rooyen

  • Gary Woodland

  • Tiger Woods

  • Cameron Young

  • Will Zalatoris

There are three qualifying stages Monday, May 20, then 10 more on “Golf’s Longest Day” of Monday, June 3, with nine of those in the U.S. and one in Canada. Golfers who navigate qualifying will take up most of the rest of the spots. The last few will be left open for multiple PGA Tour winners and the 2024 NCAA champion.

Here’s the USGA’s full list of 22 qualifications for the 2024 U.S. Open:

  • Winners of the U.S. Open the last 10 years

  • From the 2023 U.S. Open, the 10 lowest scorers and anyone tying for 10th place

  • Winner of the 2023 U.S. Senior Open

  • Winner of the 2023 U.S. Amateur

  • Winners of the 2023 U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Mid-Amateur, and the 2023 U.S. Amateur runner-up (must still be an amateur)

  • Winners of the Masters Tournament from 2020-2024

  • Winners of the PGA Championship the last five years (including current year)

  • Winners of the Open Championship (British Open) from 2022-24

  • Winner of the 2023 European BMW PGA Championship

  • Players who qualified and were eligible for the 2023 Tour Championship

  • Multiple winners of PGA Tour events that award full-point allocation for the FedEx Cup, from the conclusion of the 2023 U.S. Open to the initiation of the 2024 U.S. Open

  • Top 5 players in the 2024 FedExCup standings as of May 20, 2024, who are not otherwise exempt

  • Points leader from the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season

  • Top two players from the final 2023 Race to Dubai Rankings who are not otherwise exempt as of May 20, 2024

  • Top player on the 2024 Race to Dubai Rankings as of May 20, 2024 who is not otherwise exempt

  • Winner of 2023 the Amateur Championship (must be an amateur)

  • Winner of the 2023 Mark H. McCormack Medal (Men’s World Amateur Golf Ranking who must be an amateur)

  • Winner of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Individual Golf Championship (must be an amateur)

  • Winner of the 2024 Latin America Amateur Championship (must be an amateur)

  • From the current Official World Golf Ranking, the top 60 points leaders and ties as of May 20, 2024.

  • From the current Official World Golf Ranking, the top 60 points leaders and ties as of June 10, 2024, if not previously exempt

  • Special exemptions as selected by the USGA. (Deadline for submission of a request was May 15, 2024)

The 2024 U.S. Open will be the 124th edition of the championship.

