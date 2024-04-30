Field events power C-M girls to fourth at Woodward-Granger

Apr. 29—WOODWARD — A dominating night in field events helped the Colfax-Mingo girls track and field team place fourth at Woodward-Granger on Tuesday.

The Tigerhawks finished 2-3 in both the shot put and discus, scored double points both the long jump and high jump and scored 77 points in fourth of a six-team field.

Host Woodward-Granger won the meet with 182 points while Grand View Christian (112) and West Central Valley (102) also reached triple digits. North Polk (68) and Glidden-Ralston (22) completed the field.

Emma Cook

Lexie Aller, Emma Cook, Britney Keeney and Lily Arndt teamed up to power the Tigerhawks in the throwing events.

Aller was second in the shot put with a toss of 29 feet, 7 inches and she placed fifth in the discus with a throw of 64-9 1/2.

Cook ended up third in the shot put (27-2 1/2) and fourth in the discus (career-best 64-11), Keeney placed third in the discus (68-11 3/4) and sixth in the shot put (25-1 1/2) and Arndt (76-5 1/4) was the runner-up in the discus.

Teams are only given varsity team points for the top two finishers in each individual event.

Grace Hunsberger cleared 5-0 in the high jump, which was a career best that put her in third. Katelyn Steenhoek was fifth with a leap of 4-8.

Trinity Smith (14-0) and Olivia Rausch (13-9 1/2) also were 4-5 in the long jump, Claire Hunsberger finished fifth in the 400-meter dash in a career-best 1 minute, 17.19 seconds and Evalyn Anderson was sixth in the 400 hurdles in a 1:38.79.

The Tigerhawks' shuttle hurdle relay team of Arlo Steck, Cadence Linn, Smith and Anderson posted a time of 1:25.39 in third.