Field of Dreams hosts youth players from White Sox elite team
They built it, and they came; this year's Field of Dreams game features the White Sox elite youth team comprised of athletes from Chicago's underserved neighborhoods.
U.S. pitchers Joe Ryan and Scott Kazmir are big fans of the baseballs being used in the Tokyo Olympics. Would MLB consider making a switch?
The Yankees came back from down a run twice to beat the Mariners in the first of a four-game series on Thursday night.
For the fourth straight Olympics, the U.S. men’s 4x100-meter relay team failed to medal in an event America used to own. As usual, a botched baton pass was the culprit.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has made it clear -- his "rights" are more important than doing everything possible to fight COVID.
Major League Baseball is paying homage to the 1989 film Field of Dreams by having the Yankees and Chicago White Sox play at the site of the movie.
It hasn't taken long for the San Francisco Giants to make a strong impression on Kris Bryant. Bryant doubled to start a four-run ninth inning rally to tie Arizona, then doubled again to score the eventual winner as the Giants came back to beat the Diamondbacks 5-4 on Thursday. “We had no business winning that game,” said Bryant, who had hits in each of his last three at-bats.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words describing his fellow NFL players in his Instagram story Thursday.
‘No thank you,’ bronze winner Sarah Robles finally responds
Anna Cockrell was disqualified from the womens 400m hurdles final at the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday night.
Her performance in the Tokyo 2020 games had propelled her to new heights of popularity.
Farhan Zaidi and the Giants weren't panicking as time ticked away before the trade deadline.
The Diamondbacks made a curious decision in the ninth inning and the Giants took advantage, scoring four runs in the ninth for a historic comeback.
Following the Boston Red Sox' 8-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, manager Alex Cora candidly spoke about his team's need to turn things around.
Nine-time gold medalist Carl Lewis ripped the U.S. men's 4x100-meter relay team after they finished sixth in their heat and failed to make the final.
Max Scherzer lived up to the hype as he made his Los Angeles Dodgers debut in a win over the Houston Astros at sold out Dodger Stadium.
"You may never see anything like it again," an announcer said.
Lexington plays in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, which partners with Major League Baseball for experimental rule changes, like increased pitching distance.
It sure sounds like Ben Simmons never will play for the 76ers again.
The Red Sox added some outfield depth Thursday by reportedly trading for Rangers minor leaguer Delino DeShields.
While the whole team stood during the national anthem, all players except Carli Lloyd knelt just before kickoff to protest racism.