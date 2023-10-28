‘Field conditions did not look up to par’: CBS Sports questions FL/GA field conditions

Visible sod lines on the field at EverBank Stadium caught the eye of fans and national media at Saturday’s annual Florida-Georgia Game.

Florida Gators Linebacker Shemar James left the field before the game after a misstep during warmups, prompting CBS Sports Reporter Jenny Dell to report that it appeared the seams of the sod hadn’t taken and that parts of the field appeared uneven.

Action News Jax reached out to the City of Jacksonville for an explanation.

"This field is definitely something to keep an eye on."



Florida's Shemar James left during warmups after going down on the field, but did return. @JennyDell_ reports on the conditions for Georgia vs. Florida. pic.twitter.com/0LHmvayIpj — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 28, 2023

We received this statement:

“Our top Florida-Georgia game priority is the safety of players and fans. The field at EverBank Stadium was resodded after the BCU-Southern game last weekend for the second time this year and in accordance with NFL standards. While the sod faced a week of warm Florida weather and was dry upon arrival, the field was tested and passed prior to the game and there is no safety issue for players. We stand by our experienced team of turf professionals who have prepared fields for games at all levels from college to the Super Bowl.”

The reason you can see the brown edges in the new sod is it dries out during transport. That's an aesthetic thing only - the playing surface is smooth. New sod is required to be in for 48 hours - this one has been in for much longer than that. — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) October 28, 2023

We also asked who was responsible for the resodding. A city spokesperson said, “ASM Global manages all City entertainment venues, including EverBank Stadium’s field. Last year they handled eight resoddings for Jaguars games. There aren’t any timing decisions on the horizon given that there is no safety issue with the 2023 Florida-Georgia game and that field preparations follow NFL protocol.

James did return to the field to play the game. The Georgia Bulldogs walked away with a win with a score of 43 to 20.

Amazing how much of a storyline the field was 3 hours ago - it was a non-story all afternoon. I never saw a player slip and don't believe any injuries even slightly related to anything about the grass. — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) October 28, 2023

