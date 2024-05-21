New Field of 64 projection sees Clemson baseball hosting familiar opponents in regional

The Clemson Tigers seem like a safe bet to finish as a top eight national seed for the 2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament.

With the regular season complete and Selection Monday less than a week away to determine the Field of 64 that will compete for a spot in the College World Series in Omaha, the Tigers are ranked in the top five in two of the major Top 25 polls, including the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

In its new Field of 64 projections for the postseason, Baseball America has Clemson as its No. 6 overall national seed, one spot behind Arkansas and one ahead of Oklahoma. If that holds, the Tigers would host a best-of-three Super Regional — if they win their four-team, double-elimination on-site regional.

In Baseball America’s updated projections Tuesday, Clemson would welcome Alabama, UNC Greensboro and Presbyterian to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for its Clemson Regional.

The Tigers beat Presbyterian twice in the regular season and swept UNC Greensboro back on March 10. Alabama is the No. 7 seed in the SEC Tournament and was a consistent Top 25 team for much of the season prior to this week.

Tennessee was projected No. 1 overall among the top eight national seeds by Baseball America. North Carolina was projected No. 2 with Texas A&M at No. 3 and Kentucky at No. 4. The Volunteers have been No. 1 in every major Top 25 ranking for three consecutive weeks.

Clemson won the ACC Atlantic Division title and will be a No. 2 seed in this week’s ACC Tournament in Charlotte. The Tigers will face Miami at 11 a.m. EDT Thursday. The game can be seen on ACC Network. Clemson won two of three against the Hurricanes in the teams’ regular-season series in Miami on Easter Weekend.

