Field for the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 is almost set but there are six spots left to fill

The countdown is on to the third men’s major of 2024, the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

The field will consist of 156 golfers when action gets underway on Thursday and with six days to go, there are currently 150 golfers in the field.

The list is made up of 82 exempt players and 68 qualifiers along with 15 amateurs. One of the exempt players is Tiger Woods, who received a special exemption. The full field will be announced Monday.

The final pathways to Pinehurst involve exemption categories 12 and 22.

From the USGA website, those categories are described as:

12. Multiple winners of PGA Tour events that award full-point allocation for the FedEx Cup, from the conclusion of the 2023 U.S. Open to the initiation of the 2024 U.S. Open.

22. From the current Official World Golf Ranking, the top 60 points leaders and ties as of June 10, 2024, iuf not previously exempt.

Robert MacIntyre, winner of last week’s RBC Canadian Open and currently ranked No. 39 in the OWGR, will most assuredly get one of the six spots.

If he is the only one who nabs a spot, then the last five spots will be filled via final qualifying alternates.

List of entries for the 2024 U.S. Open

Note: as of Friday, June 7

Byeong-Hun An

Ludvig Aberg

Sam Bairstow

Parker Bell (a)

Sam Bennett

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Gunnar Broin(a)

Jackson Buchanan (a)

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Brian Campbell

Patrick Cantlay

Frankie Capan

John Chin

Luke Clanton (a)

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Santiago De la Fuente (a)

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Stewart Hagestad (a)

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Harry Higgs

Rico Hoey

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Rikuya Hoshino

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Ryo Ishikawa

Stephan Jaeger

Benjamin James (a)

Casey Jarvis

Carter Jenkins

Dustin Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Sung Kang

Riki Kawamoto

Martin Kaymer

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Bryan Kim

S.H. Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Frederik Kjettrup

Jake Knapp

Brooks Koepka

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Min Woo Lee

Eugenio Lopez Chacarra

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Willie Mack III

Peter Malnati

Matteo Manassero

Richard Mansell

Hideki Matsuyama

Logan McAllister

Denny McCarthy

Ashton McCulloch (a)

Michael McGowan

Rory McIlroy

Tom McKibbin

Mac Meissner

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Francesco Molinari

Edoardo Molinari

Taylor Moore

Omar Morales (a)

Collin Morikawa

Chris Naegel

Alex Noren

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

Chris Petefish

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Colin Prater (a)

David Puig

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Charles Reiter

Brandon Robinson Thompson

Robert Rock

Justin Rose

Isaiah Salinda

Gordon Sargent (a)

Carson Schaake

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Jason Scrivener

Taisei Shimizu

Neal Shipley (a)

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Andrew Svoboda

Hiroshi Tai (a)

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Erik van Rooyen

Joey Vrzich

Tim Widing

Wells Williams (a)

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek