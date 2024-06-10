Field for the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 is official. See who got the last 6 spots

Adam Scott and Sergio Garcia will see major streaks continue after all.

The countdown is on to the third men’s major of 2024, the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

The field will consist of 156 golfers when action gets underway on Thursday.

Prior to Monday, the list was made up of 82 exempt players and 68 qualifiers numbers that included 15 amateurs. One of the exempt players is Tiger Woods, who received a special exemption. The final six spots were announced Monday.

Robert MacIntyre, winner of last week’s RBC Canadian Open, received one of the six final spots. Adam Scott also is in the field and will make his 92nd consecutive major championship start.

Then, four more players were added as alternates: Sergio Garcia, amateur Brendan Valdes, Otto Black and Maxwell Moldovan.

The last five spots were filled via final qualifying alternates.

List of entries for the 2024 U.S. Open

Note: as of Monday, June 10

Byeong-Hun An

Ludvig Aberg

Sam Bairstow

Parker Bell (a)

Sam Bennett

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Otto Black

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Gunnar Broin(a)

Jackson Buchanan (a)

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Brian Campbell

Patrick Cantlay

Frankie Capan

John Chin

Luke Clanton (a)

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Santiago De la Fuente (a)

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Stewart Hagestad (a)

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Harry Higgs

Rico Hoey

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Rikuya Hoshino

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Ryo Ishikawa

Stephan Jaeger

Benjamin James (a)

Casey Jarvis

Carter Jenkins

Dustin Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Sung Kang

Riki Kawamoto

Martin Kaymer

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Bryan Kim

S.H. Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Frederik Kjettrup

Jake Knapp

Brooks Koepka

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Min Woo Lee

Eugenio Lopez Chacarra

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Willie Mack III

Peter Malnati

Matteo Manassero

Richard Mansell

Hideki Matsuyama

Logan McAllister

Denny McCarthy

Ashton McCulloch (a)

Michael McGowan

Rory McIlroy

Tom McKibbin

Mac Meissner

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Maxwell Moldovan

Francesco Molinari

Edoardo Molinari

Taylor Moore

Omar Morales (a)

Collin Morikawa

Chris Naegel

Alex Noren

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

Chris Petefish

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Colin Prater (a)

David Puig

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Charles Reiter

Brandon Robinson Thompson

Robert Rock

Justin Rose

Isaiah Salinda

Gordon Sargent (a)

Carson Schaake

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Jason Scrivener

Taisei Shimizu

Neal Shipley (a)

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Andrew Svoboda

Hiroshi Tai (a)

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Erik van Rooyen

Brendan Valdes

Joey Vrzich

Tim Widing

Wells Williams (a)

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

