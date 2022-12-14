Fickell doesn't want to depend on the transfer portal but Wisconsin needs quarterbacks and several are available

MADISON – Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell insists his staff will focus on recruiting/developing high school players and use the transfer portal only as a complementary tool to fill gaps on the roster.

One position on UW’s roster that lacks both experience and depth is quarterback.

The Badgers are preparing for the Dec. 27 Guaranteed Rate Bowl with two scholarship quarterbacks – senior Chase Wolf and freshman Myles Burkett.

Whether Wolf plans to return in 2023 is unknown, though Burkett plans to be back. Colorado quarterback Cole LaCrue plans to sign with UW later this month and enroll in January.

Fickell can’t talk about unsigned recruits but UW appears determined to bring in at least one transfer quarterback.

“Leader, winner,” Fickell said when asked this week about what he wants in a quarterback. “And I think that they come in all different shapes and sizes. If you don’t find a leader, if you don’t find a winner, I don’t care how accurate they are. I don’t care how big they are. I don’t care how fast they are.”

Fickell’s preference is a quarterback who can make plays with his arm and his feet and several prospects are available in the transfer portal.

Here are a few quarterbacks in the transfer portal who could intrigue UW’s staff. Some are experienced, some are not.

Nick Evers, talented but inexperienced

Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers throws during practice Aug. 8, 2022, in Norman, Okla.

Nick Evers, Oklahoma, 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, freshman: Evers, from Flower Mound, Texas, played in one game this season and failed to complete his only pass. In his final two high school seasons, Evers passed for 44 touchdowns and almost 5,000 yards and rushed for 18 touchdowns. He initially committed to Florida before signing with Oklahoma. He visited Madison on Tuesday.

Brennan Armstrong, struggled in a new offense in 2022

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong attempts a pass against North Carolina on Nov. 5, 2022.

Brennan Armstrong, Virginia, 6-2, 210, senior: Armstrong passed for 4,449 yards, with 31 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions in 2021. A coaching change brought in a new offense and Armstrong struggled in 10 games this season. He passed for just 2,210 yards, with seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Armstrong is from Ohio and was offered by Cincinnati before enrolling at Virginia in 2018.

Hudson Card, has played in 20 games at Texas

Texas quarterback Hudson Card directs the offense during a game against West Virginia on Oct. 1, 2022.

Hudson Card, Texas, 6-2, 201, sophomore: Card played in 12 games this season and completed 69.4% of his passes for 968 yards, with six touchdowns and one interception. He played in eight games last season and completed 61.4% of his passes for 590 yards, with five touchdowns and one interception.

Grayson McCall, was the Sun Belt's best player for three seasons

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall throws a pass prior to a game against Georgia Southern on Oct. 1.

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina, 6-3, 215, redshirt junior: McCall, who plans to play in his team’s bowl game, was named Sun Belt Conference player of the year in each of the last three seasons. He has played in 34 games and has completed 70.4% of his passes for 8,019 yards, with 79 touchdowns. He has thrown at least two touchdown passes in 25 of the 34 games.

McCall in 2021 finished first nationally in passing efficiency (207.6 rating) and yards per attempt (11.9), second in completion percentage (73.0%) and yards per completion (16.3).

UW officials are following Evers, Armstrong, Card and McCall on Twitter.

“Obviously, we all have the things we are looking for,” Fickell said. “I’ve always wanted a guy that can move. That doesn’t mean he’s got to be a running quarterback. But if you can’t extend things. If you can’t make things happen with your athleticism, I think it limits you.

“They’ve got to be well-rounded. You’ve got to be able to throw the football.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: These quarterbacks in transfer portal could intrigue Wisconsin Badgers