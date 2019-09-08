FIBA World Cup Day 9: Spain takes down Serbia, Jokic gets ejected in loss
Both Spain and Serbia came into Sunday’s game undefeated. After a slow start, it was all Spain, which led by as much as 21 points. During the third quarter, Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic was ejected from the game after a jump ball was called instead of a foul. Jokic immediately got in the refs face to argue the call and had to leave the game with 6:40 left in the third quarter. Serbia made a push in the fourth quarter cutting it to 8 at one point but Spain closed it out 81-69.
Suns point guard Ricky Rubio had 19 points while Raptors center Marc Gasol contributed with 11 points and 6 assists. Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic was the only one getting things going for Serbia all game. Bogdanovic finished with a double-double scoring 26 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Spain will face Poland next in the quarterfinals and Serbia will play Argentina.
Sunday’s scores:
Group I
Argentina 91, Poland 65
Russia 69, Venezuela 60
Group J
Serbia 81, Spain 69
Italy 94 Puerto Rico 89
Group M
Nigeria 86, China 73
Korea 80, Ivory Coast 71
Group N
Tunisia 86, Angola 84
Iran 95, Philippines 75
Below we take a look at how other NBA players fared:
Dallas Mavericks
Boban Marjanovic (Serbia): Limited minutes
Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic (Serbia): 6 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist
Charlotte Hornets
Willy Hernangomez (Spain): 7 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block
Oklahoma City Thunder
Danilo Gallinari (Italy): 22 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block, 5 assists
Phoenix Suns
Ricky Rubio (Spain): 19 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists
Sacramento Kings
Nemanja Bjelica (Serbia): 3 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist
Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia): 26 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists
Isaiah Pineiro (Puerto Rico): 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
San Antonio Spurs
Marco Belinelli (Italy): 27 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists
Toronto Raptors
Marc Gasol (Spain): 11 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists