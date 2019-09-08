FIBA World Cup Day 9: Spain takes down Serbia, Jokic gets ejected in loss

(REUTERS/Jorge Silva)

Both Spain and Serbia came into Sunday’s game undefeated. After a slow start, it was all Spain, which led by as much as 21 points. During the third quarter, Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic was ejected from the game after a jump ball was called instead of a foul. Jokic immediately got in the refs face to argue the call and had to leave the game with 6:40 left in the third quarter. Serbia made a push in the fourth quarter cutting it to 8 at one point but Spain closed it out 81-69.

Suns point guard Ricky Rubio had 19 points while Raptors center Marc Gasol contributed with 11 points and 6 assists. Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic was the only one getting things going for Serbia all game. Bogdanovic finished with a double-double scoring 26 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Spain will face Poland next in the quarterfinals and Serbia will play Argentina.

Sunday’s scores:

Group I

Argentina 91, Poland 65

Russia 69, Venezuela 60

Group J

Serbia 81, Spain 69

Italy 94 Puerto Rico 89

Group M

Nigeria 86, China 73

Korea 80, Ivory Coast 71

Group N

Tunisia 86, Angola 84

Iran 95, Philippines 75

Below we take a look at how other NBA players fared:

Dallas Mavericks

Boban Marjanovic (Serbia): Limited minutes

Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic (Serbia): 6 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist

Charlotte Hornets

Willy Hernangomez (Spain): 7 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block

Oklahoma City Thunder

Danilo Gallinari (Italy): 22 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block, 5 assists

Phoenix Suns

Ricky Rubio (Spain): 19 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists

Nemanja Bjelica (Serbia): 3 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist

Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia): 26 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists

Isaiah Pineiro (Puerto Rico): 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists

San Antonio Spurs

Marco Belinelli (Italy): 27 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists

Toronto Raptors

Marc Gasol (Spain): 11 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists