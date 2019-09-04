FIBA World Cup Day 5: Bogdanovic leads Serbia past Italy, Spain avoids upset
Serbia emerges as an early favorite to win the tournament as they roll through pool play with a comfortable 92-77 win over Italy. Kings wing Bogdan Bogdanovic was the high scorer with 31 points and Nuggets center Nikola Jokic contributed with 15 points. Serbia will play Puerto Rico on Friday in the second round.
Spain narrowly escaped an upset against Iran with Marc Gasol hitting a deep three in the final minute to go up by 8. It was back and forth most of the game with 15 lead changes. Spain will face Italy on Friday as the second round kicks off.
Teams advancing to the second round from Groups A, B, C, D are Poland, Venezuela, Argentina, Russia, Spain, Puerto Rico, Serbia and Italy.
Group A
Venezuela 72, China 59
Poland 80, Cote D’Ivoire 63
Group B
Nigeria 108, Korea 66
Argentina 69, Russia 61
Group C
Spain 73, Iran 65
Puerto Rico 67, Tunisia 64
Group D
Serbia 92, Italy 77
Angola 84, Philippines 81
Below we take a look at how other NBA players fared:
Dallas Mavericks
Boban Marjanovic (Serbia): 6 points, 1 rebound
Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic (Serbia): 15 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block
Charlotte Hornets
Willy Hernangomez (Spain): 8 points, 1 block, 1 assist
Minnesota Timberwolves
Josh Okogie (Nigeria): 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block, 5 assists
Oklahoma City Thunder
Danilo Gallinari (Italy): 26 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist
Orlando Magic
Al-Farouq Aminu (Nigeria): 9 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 3 assists
Phoenix Suns
Ricky Rubio (Spain): 5 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists
Sacramento Kings
Nemanja Bjelica (Serbia): 5 points, 7 rebounds, 1 block, 9 assists
Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia): 31 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists
San Antonio Spurs
Marco Belinelli (Italy): 15 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists
Toronto Raptors
Marc Gasol (Spain): 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists