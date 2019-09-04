FIBA World Cup Day 5: Bogdanovic leads Serbia past Italy, Spain avoids upset

(Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)

Serbia emerges as an early favorite to win the tournament as they roll through pool play with a comfortable 92-77 win over Italy. Kings wing Bogdan Bogdanovic was the high scorer with 31 points and Nuggets center Nikola Jokic contributed with 15 points. Serbia will play Puerto Rico on Friday in the second round.

Spain narrowly escaped an upset against Iran with Marc Gasol hitting a deep three in the final minute to go up by 8. It was back and forth most of the game with 15 lead changes. Spain will face Italy on Friday as the second round kicks off.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Teams advancing to the second round from Groups A, B, C, D are Poland, Venezuela, Argentina, Russia, Spain, Puerto Rico, Serbia and Italy.

Group A

Venezuela 72, China 59

Poland 80, Cote D’Ivoire 63

Group B

Nigeria 108, Korea 66

Argentina 69, Russia 61

Group C

Spain 73, Iran 65

Puerto Rico 67, Tunisia 64

Group D

Serbia 92, Italy 77

Angola 84, Philippines 81

Below we take a look at how other NBA players fared:

Boban Marjanovic (Serbia): 6 points, 1 rebound

Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic (Serbia): 15 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block

Charlotte Hornets

Willy Hernangomez (Spain): 8 points, 1 block, 1 assist

Minnesota Timberwolves

Josh Okogie (Nigeria): 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block, 5 assists

Danilo Gallinari (Italy): 26 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist

Orlando Magic

Al-Farouq Aminu (Nigeria): 9 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 3 assists

Phoenix Suns

Ricky Rubio (Spain): 5 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists

Nemanja Bjelica (Serbia): 5 points, 7 rebounds, 1 block, 9 assists

Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia): 31 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists

San Antonio Spurs

Marco Belinelli (Italy): 15 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists

Toronto Raptors

Marc Gasol (Spain): 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists